Mizuho to hire hospitality and media veterans as it expands corporate access services in Japan
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is planning to recruit people with strong communications and social skills to bolster its corporate access services. | BLOOMBERG

/

Mizuho to hire hospitality and media veterans as it expands corporate access services in Japan

Bloomberg

Flight attendants and television producers seeking a career change might want to look up Japan’s third-biggest bank.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. wants hospitality and media veterans who can woo investors and company executives with their strong communications and social skills, said Yuki Maeda, head of corporate access across Asia.

The bank will recruit three people by March who will put institutional clients in touch with Japanese business leaders through conference calls and face-to-face meetings, she said.

The move is part of Mizuho’s efforts to bolster its corporate access services after it began charging for them following the introduction of new European rules known as MiFID II. The regulations, which require securities firms to separate those charges from equity research and trading, have put an onus on banks to beef up their matchmaker role for fund managers that want to meet with company executives to get information on their strategies.

While bankers and analysts already have connections with top executives at Japanese firms, the corporate access staff are responsible for organizing events and meetings that bring them together with investors.

“Cabin attendants have good hospitality and English skills,” Maeda said. “We want multitaskers who can convince top company executives, government officials and university professors to meet with global investors or speak at conferences.”

Figures from Mizuho suggest that clients are willing to pay for such access, at a time when investor interest in the Japanese market remains relatively high. Requests for meetings with Japanese company executives increased 12 percent in the year ended Sept. 30. The Nikkei 225 stock average reached a 27-year high earlier this month before the global sell-off.

Still, because MiFID II — short for the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive — is making it clearer to institutional investors how much they’re paying for events, some are asking themselves whether it’s always justified, according to Maeda. Only 450 non-Japanese attended Mizuho’s annual investor forum in Tokyo last month, down 20 percent from a year earlier, partly due to the regulations introduced in January, she said.

“We can say for sure that their travel budgets have tightened,” Maeda said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks plunge on selling for risk aversion
Stocks turned down sharply Monday, with a wide range of issues suffering losses amid a risk-averse market mood after a steep sell-off Thursday. The Nikkei 225 average lost 423.36 points,...
Hitachi and General Electric Co. reportedly aim to commercialize a new type of nuclear reactor by the 2030s.
Hitachi and GE to jointly develop next-generation reactors
Hitachi and General Electric Co. will jointly develop a new type of nuclear power plant with small modular reactors, sources said Monday. The two companies, longtime partners in the nucle...
Image Not Available
Finance Ministry may provide grants to Japan's local governments prepped for disaster
The Finance Ministry is considering a plan to provide tax revenue grants to local governments that have compiled sufficient disaster response plans or hazard maps. The ministry is mullin...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is planning to recruit people with strong communications and social skills to bolster its corporate access services. | BLOOMBERG

,