11-year-old Japanese boy becomes world’s youngest Othello champion

Kyodo

An 11-year-old Japanese boy has become the youngest world champion of the Othello board game, triumphing in a four-day contest held in Prague through Friday, according to the organizer.

Keisuke Fukuchi, a fifth-grader from Kanagawa Prefecture, beat other participants including adults in the 2018 World Othello Championship in the Czech capital. With his win Fukuchi breaks the record for youngest title holder, set by a 15-year-old Japanese 36 years ago.

Fukuchi beat Piyanat Aunchulee from Thailand in the final matches of the 42nd annual tournament, which involved 82 players from 24 countries and regions, according to the event website and the Japan Othello Association.

Othello is a game for two players who use black and white pieces on a board. Each player is assigned a color and the winner is the player who has the most pieces displaying their color when the board is filled.

