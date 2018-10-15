/

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Sydney for official visit of Australia, South Pacific

AP

SYDNEY – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, arrived in Sydney on Monday, a day before they officially start a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

The trip is their only international tour since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in May, apart from a two-day visit to Ireland.

The prince and the former American actress landed on an overcast morning after a commercial flight from London with a brief stopover in Singapore.

They have 76 engagements scheduled over 16 days in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. In Australia, they will pet a koala in a Sydney zoo, visit in the drought-stricken Outback town of Dubbo and meet indigenous leaders on Fraser Island, the world’s largest sand island, in northeastern Queensland state.

Harry and Meghan were driven from the airport to Admiralty House, the official Sydney residence of Governor General Peter Cosgrove, who represents Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother. The couple had no official functions on Monday following a 22-hour flight.

Hundreds of well-wishers gathered with umbrellas outside the airport and Admiralty House in the hope of catching a glimpse of the couple. The crowd cheered as the waving couple was driven through the gates of the harbor-side mansion.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney which start on Saturday. The sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.

The couple will attend the games’ launch and closing ceremonies.

Harry and Meghan said during a television interview in November that they wanted to promote humanitarian causes close to their hearts across Commonwealth-member countries including Australia.

The visit comes six months after Harry’s father Prince Charles made his 16th official visit to Australia, primarily to open the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast city in Queensland.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Supporters cheer U.S. President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally in Richmond, Kentucky, Saturday.
Trump says climate change isn't a hoax but unsure of its source, thinks it will change back
President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn't know if it's man-made and suggests that the climate will "change back again." In an interview wi...
This 2017 photo shows a makeshift memorial to Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Glorieta Pass in Northern New Mexico outside Santa Fe. It's a typical representation for many sites linked to U.S. Latino history: It's shabby, largely unknown and always at risk of disappearing if it weren't for a handful of history aficionados. The lack of historical markers and preserved historical sites connected to Latino civil rights worries scholars who feel the scarcity is affecting how Americans see Hispanics in U.S. history.
U.S. lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say
A makeshift memorial to Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers in an isolated part northern New Mexico is a typical representation of sites linked to U.S. Latino history: It's shabby, largely unknown an...
U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief Carla L. Provost meets with members of the media south of Falfurrias, Texas, in April. Immigration authorities detain and process thousands of people every month who cross the U.S. border without permission. But when detained people try to make claims of misconduct, advocates say they run into a series of hurdles and issues that make their complaints difficult to substantiate. Border Patrol chief Provost said in a recent interview that her agency takes any allegations against any of its 19,000 agents "very, very seriously."
Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by U.S. Border Patrol agents
Within hours of being booked at a Border Patrol station in far West Texas, two teenage sisters from Guatemala came forward to allege that an agent conducted an improper strip search. The agent i...

, , , , ,