New York’s Andrew Cuomo blasts Trump, Republicans over protest clash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York in September. Cuomo questioned Sunday why state Republicans would have invited the founder of a far-right group to speak in Manhattan, and he blamed them and President Donald Trump for violent clashes that took place after the speech. | AP

/

New York’s Andrew Cuomo blasts Trump, Republicans over protest clash

AP

NEW YORK – Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned Sunday why state Republicans would have invited the founder of a far-right group to speak in Manhattan, and he blamed them and President Donald Trump for violent clashes that took place after the speech.

In a conference call with reporters, the Democratic governor called the invitation to Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to speak at the Metropolitan Republican Club a “political tactic because what they’re trying to do is fire up their base” ahead of the midterm elections.

“Why would the Republican Party at their main club invite the Proud Boys?” Cuomo asked, pointing out that they have been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Proud Boys is made up of males who describe themselves as “western chauvinists.”

The state Republican Party called Cuomo’s comments “outrageous.”

The Republican Club had been vandalized ahead of the speech, with officials saying the damage included smashed windows, a spray-painted door and a keypad lock covered in glue. A note left at the scene claimed that the damage was “just the beginning.”

In an emailed statement, spokeswoman Jessica Proud said, “It’s unconscionable that when Republicans were attacked and threatened, Governor Cuomo said absolutely nothing. Violence of any kind has no place in society, yet the governor — who is charged with ensuring everyone’s personal safety and property is protected — only thinks those rights should be afforded to Democrats. It’s not surprising coming from the man who said conservatives have no place in the state, but it’s nonetheless outrageous.”

Cuomo said he had directed the state police to assist the New York Police Department in a probe of the violence that took place Friday night between the Proud Boys and those protesting the speech. Three people have been arrested, but elected officials were outraged over videos posted online of the violence, saying they showed Proud Boys members were involved and should face consequences.

Cuomo said he had also requested the FBI to assist.

The NYPD on Sunday said the situation was still being investigated, and no additional arrests had been made.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Supporters cheer U.S. President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally in Richmond, Kentucky, Saturday.
Trump says climate change isn't a hoax but unsure of its source, thinks it will change back
President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn't know if it's man-made and suggests that the climate will "change back again." In an interview wi...
This 2017 photo shows a makeshift memorial to Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Glorieta Pass in Northern New Mexico outside Santa Fe. It's a typical representation for many sites linked to U.S. Latino history: It's shabby, largely unknown and always at risk of disappearing if it weren't for a handful of history aficionados. The lack of historical markers and preserved historical sites connected to Latino civil rights worries scholars who feel the scarcity is affecting how Americans see Hispanics in U.S. history.
U.S. lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say
A makeshift memorial to Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers in an isolated part northern New Mexico is a typical representation of sites linked to U.S. Latino history: It's shabby, largely unknown an...
U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief Carla L. Provost meets with members of the media south of Falfurrias, Texas, in April. Immigration authorities detain and process thousands of people every month who cross the U.S. border without permission. But when detained people try to make claims of misconduct, advocates say they run into a series of hurdles and issues that make their complaints difficult to substantiate. Border Patrol chief Provost said in a recent interview that her agency takes any allegations against any of its 19,000 agents "very, very seriously."
Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by U.S. Border Patrol agents
Within hours of being booked at a Border Patrol station in far West Texas, two teenage sisters from Guatemala came forward to allege that an agent conducted an improper strip search. The agent i...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York in September. Cuomo questioned Sunday why state Republicans would have invited the founder of a far-right group to speak in Manhattan, and he blamed them and President Donald Trump for violent clashes that took place after the speech. | AP

, , , , ,