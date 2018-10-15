Nationalist Myanmar demonstrators back military, blast foreign intervention in nation’s affairs
A monk wears a sticker of the Myanmar military flag on his face during a rally to show support to the Myanmar military in Yangon Sunday. An ultra-nationalist monk on Sunday condemned the international community for their calls to bring Myanmar's military generals to justice over the Rohingya crisis, speaking in a rally that attracted hundreds of pro-army supporters. | AFP-JIJI

/

Nationalist Myanmar demonstrators back military, blast foreign intervention in nation’s affairs

AP

YANGON – Several thousand pro-military and nationalist demonstrators marched through Yangon on Sunday, voicing their support for Myanmar’s armed forces and government while condemning foreign involvement in the country’s affairs.

The march led to a stage lined with portraits of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, where speakers addressed a flag-waving crowd and condemned the international community’s involvement in Myanmar, claiming groups would “fight back” against international bodies who have called for the investigation and prosecution of the country’s top generals.

“We, the people of Myanmar, strongly denounce and condemn any intervention or intrusion by the foreign countries, international communities and various organizations which unrightfully manipulate our nation and our Myanmar armed forces,” proclaimed one of the speakers of the event, reading from a prepared statement.

Nationalist monk Wirathu also gave a speech calling for the international community to stay out of Myanmar’s national affairs.

“The day the International Criminal Court comes to our country, that’s the day R2P (responsibility to protect) comes to our country. That’ll be the day that Wirathu picks up a gun,” Wirathu said.

A United Nations fact-finding mission reported last month that Myanmar’s military systematically killed thousands of Rohingya Muslim civilians, burned hundreds of their villages and engaged in ethnic cleansing and mass rape. It called for top generals to be investigated and prosecuted for genocide.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay was unable to be reached for comment Sunday.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Vietnamese counterpart, Ngo Xuan Lich, review an honor guard in Hanoi on Jan. 25.
During second visit this year, Jim Mattis pushes closer U.S. ties with Vietnam amid China tensions
By making a rare second trip this year to Vietnam, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is signaling how intensively the Trump administration is trying to counter China's military assertiveness by coz...
Image Not Available
Bodies of five South Korean climbers, four local guides retrieved, identified after Nepal mountai...
Five South Korean climbers and their four Nepali guides have been killed after their base camp in the Himalayas was ravaged by a storm, local police and hiking officials said Sunday. The...
Image Not Available
Kangaroo attack leaves three hurt
Three members of an Australian family used a broom and a shovel to fight off a rare attack by a large kangaroo that left all of them injured, one seriously. Linda Smith, 64, suffered a co...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A monk wears a sticker of the Myanmar military flag on his face during a rally to show support to the Myanmar military in Yangon Sunday. An ultra-nationalist monk on Sunday condemned the international community for their calls to bring Myanmar's military generals to justice over the Rohingya crisis, speaking in a rally that attracted hundreds of pro-army supporters. | AFP-JIJI People wave national and military flags as they shout slogans during a rally to show support to the Myanmar military in Yangon on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI Monks wave national and military flags as they shout slogans during a rally to show support to the Myanmar military in Yangon on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,