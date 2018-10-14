Trump says Mattis is ‘sort of a Democrat,’ hints that defense chief may be exiting Cabinet
by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — long viewed as a force restraining Trump’s foreign policy excesses — could be one of the next officials to leave his Cabinet.

In an excerpt from an interview set to air Sunday on the CBS program “60 Minutes,” Trump said there are “some people” in his administration that he’s “not thrilled with.”

Asked if Mattis was going to be leaving, Trump replied: “Well, I don’t know. He hasn’t told me that.”

“I have a very good relationship with him. I had lunch with him two days ago. I have a very good relationship with him. It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said of the retired Marine Corps general.

“But Gen. Mattis is a good guy,” he added. “We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. Everybody. People leave. That’s Washington.”

A departure by Mattis would likely have important ramifications for U.S. allies and adversaries since many view the defense chief as one of the sole top officials holding Trump’s worst national security impulses in check.

In his position as defense chief, Mattis has at times reportedly been at odds with hawkish administration officials like national security adviser John Bolton while also diverging from the president on certain issues, including his push for diplomatic measures last summer as the U.S. and North Korea appeared on the brink of war.

Mattis dismissed reports last month that he was planning on leaving in the near future.

Those reports were sparked following the publication of Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s book on the Trump presidency in which he depicted Mattis as comparing Trump’s understanding of the North Korean nuclear issue to that of “a fifth- or sixth-grader.”

Mattis denied making such statements.

Citing more than a dozen White House, congressional and current and former Defense Department officials, The New York Times reported last month that Trump has soured on his defense chief, weary of unfavorable comparisons to Mattis as the adult in the room, and increasingly concerned that he is a Democrat at heart.

The White House has seen an unprecedented number of high-profile departures in the Trump administration’s first two years. In the latest such instance, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced last week that she was stepping down at the end of the year.

