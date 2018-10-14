U.S. pastor freed from Turkey prays with Trump in Oval Office, asks God to provide president with ‘supernatural wisdom’
U.S. President Donald Trump closes his eyes in prayer along with pastor Andrew Brunson, after his release from two years of Turkish detention, in the Oval Office of the White House on Saturday. | REUTERS

U.S. pastor freed from Turkey prays with Trump in Oval Office, asks God to provide president with ‘supernatural wisdom’

AP, Staff Report

WASHINGTON – Freed American pastor Andrew Brunson has celebrated his release from nearly two years of confinement in Turkey by praying with U.S. President Donald Trump. He asked God to provide the president “supernatural wisdom to accomplish all the plans you have for this country and for him.”

Brunson had an oval office meeting with Trump on Saturday when Trump welcomed Brunson to the White House to celebrate his release. His imprisonment sparked a diplomatic row with a key ally and outcry from U.S. evangelical groups.

After the prayer, Trump jokingly posed a question to Brunson. “Can I ask you one question? Who did you vote for?” he said to laughter.

Brunson returned to the U.S. aboard a military jet shortly before meeting the president. He was detained in October 2016, formally arrested that December and placed under house arrest on July 25 for health reasons.

