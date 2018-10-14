Juntendo and Showa universities’ medical faculties suspected of rigging entrance exam results based on gender

JIJI

Juntendo University and Showa University are suspected of rigging the results of entrance examinations for their respective medical faculties in the same way Tokyo Medical University did, informed sources said Saturday.

Juntendo and Showa, both in Tokyo, are believed to have applied different test judgment criteria on the basis of gender and the number of exam failures in the past, according to sources familiar with the results so far of the education ministry’s emergency survey of universities with medical departments.

The sources also said that male applicants’ exam pass rate was higher than female applicants’ at some 80 percent of the 81 universities surveyed, but only Tokyo Medical University admitted misconduct, such as through manipulating test scores of female applicants.

Based on data over the past six years, Juntendo’s male-to-female acceptance ratio proved to be the highest, at 1.67-to-1, followed by Showa’s 1.54-to-1, the sources noted.

At a news conference on Friday, education minister Masahiko Shibayama said multiple universities with medical faculties were found to have rigged entrance exam results. He did not identify them.

The ministry plans to release an interim report on the survey this month and a final report by the year-end.

