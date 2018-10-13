To help underpin economy after sales tax hike, freeze of new duty on vehicles may become reality
Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles are seen on a car transporter at Nagoya port on July 31. The government and the ruling parties are considering freezing a new duty on vehicles after the planned new sales tax comes into force next October. | BLOOMBERG

To help underpin economy after sales tax hike, freeze of new duty on vehicles may become reality

Kyodo

The government and the ruling parties are considering freezing a new tax on vehicles to mitigate the economic impact of a planned consumption tax increase in October next year, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

By exempting the new tax to be imposed on purchases of vehicles depending on their fuel efficiency, the government aims to prevent a cutback on buying after the consumption tax hike.

Tax breaks for eco-friendly vehicles scheduled to end next spring are also likely to be extended for around two years, targeting a limited number of models, the sources said.

The new tax is supposed to replace an existing tax imposed on purchases of cars when the consumption tax rate is raised to 10 percent from 8 percent.

Depending on fuel efficiency, cars other than minivehicles will be subject to the four-stage tax from 0 to 3 percent. In 2015 when the new tax system was designed, the government expected about ¥89 billion in new tax revenues.

Most vehicles are likely to be exempted from the new tax for at least a year from October next year, according to the sources.

If a tax equivalent of 2 percent of the purchase price, excluding vehicle accessories, is imposed on cars under the new system, the exemption is likely to wipe out a 2 percent consumption tax increase.

Budgetary measures are expected to be taken to assist local governments which stand to collect lower revenues following the exemption.

But the tax freeze could prove problematic as it will give a greater advantage for cars with poor fuel efficiency since electric vehicles and other eco-friendly cars will be tax-free regardless of the exemption.

In addition to the time of a new-vehicle purchase, the auto industry is demanding a more drastic tax cut for keeping cars. It is asking the government to slash the minimum yearly automobile tax from the current ¥29,500 to ¥10,800 — equivalent to the duty currently imposed on minivehicles.

But the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry as well as the Finance Ministry are reluctant to introduce a long-term tax cut because automobile-related taxes constitute an important financial source for local governments.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. wants deal with Japan to avoid competitive currency devaluations
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Washington is seeking to include an agreement to prevent competitive currency devaluations in any trade deal it strikes with Japan. The ...
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks Saturday at a news conference in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.
IMF-World Bank meetings end with call to brace against risks
Global financial leaders wrapped up an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Saturday by urging countries to brace for potential risks from trade disputes and other te...
Image Not Available
Fearing blackouts, Kyushu Electric asks solar power generators to suspend generation
Kyushu Electric Power Co. on Saturday asked solar power operators in its service area to suspend the generation of electricity to prevent oversupply and potential large-scale blackouts. I...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles are seen on a car transporter at Nagoya port on July 31. The government and the ruling parties are considering freezing a new duty on vehicles after the planned new sales tax comes into force next October. | BLOOMBERG

,