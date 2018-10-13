U.S. wants deal with Japan to avoid competitive currency devaluations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Washington is seeking to include an agreement to prevent competitive currency devaluations in any trade deal it strikes with Japan.

The United States pushed to include such a clause in the renegotiated North America Free Trade Agreement involving Canada and Mexico, as well as a recently revised free trade deal with South Korea, as part of President Donald Trump’s drive to reduce his country’s large trade deficit.

“That would be one of the issues we discuss, but yes, our objective is to incorporate this language into future trade agreements,” Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

“We think it is really best practice. It’s consistent with the IMF language and what everybody has signed up for.”

Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed last month to begin negotiations on a bilateral trade deal that would defer the raising of tariffs on Japanese automobiles but possibly open up its protected agriculture market.

Mnuchin’s comments suggest Washington will also pursue a similar currency agreement in ongoing trade negotiations with the European Union.

Japan is on the U.S. Treasury Department’s monitoring list of trading partners that “merit close attention to their currency practices.”