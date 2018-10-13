Floods and landslides kill 11 children in Indonesia

JAKARTA – Police say torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing at least 11 children at a devastated school.

Local police chief Irsan Sinuhaji said a river overflowed in North Sumatra’s Mandailing Natal district and swept away 20 children studying late Friday at an Islamic school.

He said rescuers retrieved the bodies of 11 children from water and mud and were still searching for the other children.

A video showed relatives crying at a health clinic where the bodies of the children were laid.

Rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

Photos

Villagers examine a site in the Indonesian village of Saladi on Saturday after it was hit by flash floods. | AFP-JIJI

