Texas challenger to Ted Cruz, Beto O’Rourke, raises record cash in Senate race

Beto O’Rourke, the telegenic Democrat challenging Texas Republican Ted Cruz for his U.S. Senate seat, has raised a record amount of money for his upstart campaign in one of the most closely watched races of November’s midterm election.

O’Rourke raised a record-breaking $38.1 million over the last three months, his campaign announced Friday.

During the same time period Cruz raised approximately $12 million, U.S. media reported.

Politically conservative Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in 30 years.

Despite the fundraising advantage and fired-up enthusiasm from supporters, polls show Cruz with a consistent lead of at least five points.

The U.S. midterm election on November 6 could flip the lower chamber of Congress to Democrat’s control, adding a check to Republican’s power and the White House’s ability to control the legislative agenda.

The upper chamber Senate is considered more likely to remain in Republican hands.

Riding a backlash against the policies of President Donald Trump, O’Rourke has come closer than expected to overtaking Cruz — attracting national attention and donations from across the country.

The Democrat wrote on Twitter that his fundraising haul came from 800,000 individual contributions, not special interest or business sources.

“We are doing something absolutely historic,” O’Rourke said in a video message.

“Not just ensuring that we have the resources to run and to win, but to make sure that our democracy once again is powered by people and only people.”

O’Rourke is a congressman with a punk rocker past that has helped give his campaign a cache of cool. He espouses health care for all, criminal justice reform and stronger gun-safety laws.

O’Rourke has run an improbable campaign and insisted on a positive message — refusing to engage in negative campaigning in what supporters say is a direct contrast to the Trump era of politics.

Flipping deep red Texas has been a Democratic dream for years.

But much of the sprawling southern state is comprised of conservative small towns and cowboy country, where Cruz remains popular.