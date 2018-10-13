Crying drawing attention in Japanese schools and companies for mental detox

An increasing number of schools and companies in Japan are encouraging their students and employees to cry as a way of relieving stress and improving mental health.

Tears of sadness and happiness are believed to reduce stress, as the act of crying relaxes autonomic nerves by stimulating parasympathetic nerve activity, according to experts.

“Crying is an act of self-defense against accumulating stresses,” Junko Umihara, professor at Nippon Medical School, says.

For 5½ years, former high school teacher Hidefumi Yoshida, 43, who calls himself a “namida sensei” (“tears teacher”), has engaged in activities to help people learn the benefits of crying, such as lecturing at schools and companies across Japan.

He came to recognize the benefits of crying after one of his former students stopped showing up for consultations after revealing honest feelings with tears.

“The act of crying is more effective than laughing or sleeping in reducing stress,” Yoshida says.

Working with Hideho Arita, professor emeritus at the Faculty of Medicine at Toho University, and others, Yoshida started in 2014 activities to raise people’s awareness about health benefits from crying.

Japan introduced in 2015 a mandatory stress check program for companies with 50 or more employees and other entities.

Since then, Yoshida has received a flood of requests from companies and schools to give lectures. In the past couple of years, he has visited hundreds of venues for lectures and other activities.

According to Yoshida, what is important is creating an opportunity to cry by watching tear-jerking movies, listening to emotive music or reading inspiring books. “If you cry once a week, you can live a stress-free life.”

On Sept. 7, Yoshida gave a lecture at private Osaka High School in the city of Osaka, with 79 second-grade students taking part. After watching tear-jerking videos, they wrote and read out essays to cry.

“I think I should hold nothing back when I cry,” student Ryohei Tsuda, 17, said after the event.

“It is good to cry for reducing stress,” Naito Sugimoto, 17, said.