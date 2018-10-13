ASDF confirms safety of Japan’s F-35 fighter jets after crash in U.S.

The Air Self-Defense Force has confirmed the safety of the nine F-35A cutting-edge stealth fighters deployed at its Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture, after an F-35B belonging to the U.S. military crashed in South Carolina.

The move came on Friday, after the U.S. military started a temporary halt in operations of all its F-35s in the wake of the accident.

According to the Defense Ministry’s Air Staff Office, a U.S. investigation found a glitch in a fuel pipe.

Since the Japanese F-35s use different types of parts, Yoshinari Marumo, chief of staff at the ASDF, told a news conference that there would be “no impact on the safety of flights.”

A demonstration flight will be conducted as planned Sunday at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Asaka training field in Saitama Prefecture, staff office officials said.

On Sept. 28, a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B with short-range takeoff and vertical landing capabilities crashed in South Carolina.

After the investigation revealed possible faults in its fighters, the U.S. military temporarily suspended operations for all of its F-35s, both at home and overseas, for inspections.

In Japan, a total of 16 F-35Bs are deployed at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture.