ASDF confirms safety of Japan’s F-35 fighter jets after crash in U.S.

JIJI

The Air Self-Defense Force has confirmed the safety of the nine F-35A cutting-edge stealth fighters deployed at its Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture, after an F-35B belonging to the U.S. military crashed in South Carolina.

The move came on Friday, after the U.S. military started a temporary halt in operations of all its F-35s in the wake of the accident.

According to the Defense Ministry’s Air Staff Office, a U.S. investigation found a glitch in a fuel pipe.

Since the Japanese F-35s use different types of parts, Yoshinari Marumo, chief of staff at the ASDF, told a news conference that there would be “no impact on the safety of flights.”

A demonstration flight will be conducted as planned Sunday at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Asaka training field in Saitama Prefecture, staff office officials said.

On Sept. 28, a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B with short-range takeoff and vertical landing capabilities crashed in South Carolina.

After the investigation revealed possible faults in its fighters, the U.S. military temporarily suspended operations for all of its F-35s, both at home and overseas, for inspections.

In Japan, a total of 16 F-35Bs are deployed at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks in front of a flag symbolizing 16th century naval commander Yi Sun-sin, who repeatedly thwarted Japan's invasion fleets, in Thursday's international fleet review off Jeju Island.
Tokyo protests South Korean Navy's hoisting of Yi Sun-sin flag during fleet review it skipped
The government has lodged a protest with South Korea after its navy hoisted a flag symbolizing a 16th century hero during Thursday's international fleet review. South Korea had requested ...
Image Not Available
SDF scrambles against Chinese planes second highest ever for April-September period
Self-Defense Forces aircraft were scrambled to warn Chinese planes that neared Japanese airspace 345 times in April-September — the second highest for the period — the Defense Ministry has announce...
Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Shinjiro Koizumi is the public's top pick to be the next prime minister according to a recent poll.
Poll shows Shinjiro Koizumi is public's favorite to be next prime minister of Japan
Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Shinjiro Koizumi is the public's top pick to be the next prime minister, a recent Jiji Press opinion poll showed. Koizumi, former chief deputy secretary-...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A U.S. Marine Corps pilot flies a Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet during Exercise Valiant Shield 18 near the island of Iwoto (Iwo Jima), about 1,200 km south of Tokyo, on Sept. 18. | REUTERS

, , , ,