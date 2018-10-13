Tokyo protests South Korean Navy’s hoisting of Yi Sun-sin flag during fleet review it skipped

The government has lodged a protest with South Korea after its navy hoisted a flag symbolizing a 16th century hero during Thursday’s international fleet review.

South Korea had requested that countries taking part in the event ensure their warships do not fly flags other than their own or South Korea’s national flag.

“South Korea violated the policy it had set,” a senior official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

A South Korean warship hoisted a flag symbolizing Admiral Yi Sun-sin, who repeatedly thwarted Japanese invasion fleets launched in the late 16th century by warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi, Japan’s ruler at the time.

Through a diplomatic channel, the Japanese government told the South Korean government the act was extremely regrettable.

Japan initially planned to send a Maritime Self-Defense Force ship to the fleet review, but the idea was scrapped after South Korea asked the MSDF not to fly the rising sun flag, which is regarded as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

Meanwhile, seven countries that took part in the event showed flags other than their own or South Korean flags. The countries were Russia, Australia, Singapore, Canada, Thailand, Brunei and India, informed sources said.