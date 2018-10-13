SDF scrambles against Chinese planes second highest ever for April-September period

Self-Defense Forces aircraft were scrambled to warn Chinese planes that neared Japanese airspace 345 times in April-September — the second highest for the period — the Defense Ministry has announced.

The figure for the first half of fiscal 2018 was up by 58 from a year before and followed 407 times in the first six months of fiscal 2016, the ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry, SDF aircraft scrambled a total of 561 times in April-September this year, unchanged from the same period last year.

The number of scrambles against Chinese planes, mainly fighters, accounted for 61 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, the number of scrambles against Russian aircraft, mainly reconnaissance planes, came to 211, down by 56, accounting for 38 percent of the total.