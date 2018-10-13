Poll shows Shinjiro Koizumi is public’s favorite to be next prime minister of Japan

Ruling party lawmaker Shinjiro Koizumi is the person the general public would most like to be the next prime minister of Japan, a recent Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

Koizumi, former chief deputy secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party and a son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, was supported by 26.1 percent of respondents.

A poll conducted in June ahead of the LDP’s leadership election in September showed Koizumi as the top choice to be the next party president.

In the latest survey, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who won his final three-year term as LDP president in the election, ranked second, with support from 16.7 percent.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, who lost to Abe in the leadership election, came third with 15.3 percent support.

Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, ranked fourth with 5.4 percent, followed by LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, with 5.0 percent, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, with 3.0 percent, and former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda, with 1.8 percent.

Among respondents who support the LDP, Abe secured the largest share, at 27.4 percent, followed by Koizumi, at 22.8 percent, and Ishiba, at 17.6 percent.

The poll did not offer a choice of LDP General Council Chairman Katsunobu Kato, who has recently emerged as a possible candidate for party president.

The poll was conducted for four days through Monday through interviews with 2,000 people aged 18 or older across Japan.