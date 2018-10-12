New Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki asks Abe to scrap planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma

New Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki urged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday not to go ahead with the transfer of a U.S. military base within the prefecture, saying his election win on an anti-relocation platform indicates the wishes of those he represents.

Meeting with Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at the Prime Minister’s Office, Tamaki also called for a “fundamental review” of a bilateral agreement on the status of U.S. forces and a reduction in Okinawa’s base-hosting burden.

During the meeting, however, Abe told Tamaki that the government’s position on the planned base relocation remains unchanged.

Nonetheless, Abe, who places priority on deepening the Japan-U.S. alliance, said it is “totally unacceptable” that the bulk of U.S. military bases are concentrated in Okinawa more than seven decades after World War II.

The meeting, taking place roughly a week after Tamaki took his post on Oct. 4, was viewed as a sign that the administration hopes to avoid a confrontational approach following the gubernatorial election, which saw a candidate backed by the ruling coalition defeated.

After the death of Gov. Takeshi Onaga, Okinawa in August finalized his retraction of approval for landfill work necessary to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the coastal district of Henoko in Nago.

The Abe administration claims the relocation will remove dangers associated with the Futenma base.

Many residents of Okinawa have been calling for a reduction in the U.S. military presence overall.

A series of accidents involving U.S. military aircraft, including tilt-rotor Ospreys, have deepened safety concerns.