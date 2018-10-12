NHK plans to reduce fees after it begins simultaneous online streaming of TV programs

Kyodo

The head of public broadcaster NHK said Friday it aims to lower its subscription fees, possibly from fiscal 2019, after a government panel set a requirement for the company to start simultaneous online streaming of its television programs.

The move, announced by NHK Chairman Ryoichi Ueda, would affect most people in Japan as national law requires people who install a TV receiver to sign a subscription contract with NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp.

In July a communications ministry panel gave the green light to NHK’s simulcasting service, while stipulating in its report that reviews of subscription fees and business operation as well as coordination with commercial broadcasters will be mandatory.

NHK intends to launch the new service in fiscal 2019.

The broadcaster is trying to position itself as a “public media” service, and retain viewers who are switching to unpaid or paid video streaming.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech in Tokyo on Friday.
Abe describes upcoming meetings with Putin as 'extremely important'
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday his talks next month and after with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be very significant, as he has sought to settle a long-standing territorial dispute w...
Japan's new statuses aim to allow people with knowledge and abilities Japan needs, in areas where local human resources are scarce, to work in the nation, where the population is aging and the workforce shrinking.
New visa statuses proposed for blue-collar workers do not offer permanent residency: new Justice ...
Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita emphasized Friday that the government's proposed new visa statuses for blue-collar workers with certain skills do not equate to granting permanent residency or pr...
Masahiko Shibayama
New education minister Shibayama ready to serve despite backlash on Imperial Rescript remarks
New education minister Masahiko Shibayama's work in Japan's latest Cabinet got off to a rocky start. In an interview with media outlets Thursday, Shibayama sought to play down the controversy he...

, ,