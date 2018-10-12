Subaru to recall over 6,000 cars in Japan due to improper inspections

Subaru Corp. said Thursday it is recalling more than 6,000 vehicles in Japan after it revealed that its inspectors fabricated data on final product checks.

The carmaker is recalling 6,124 vehicles comprising nine models, including the Impreza, Legacy and Forester, manufactured between Dec. 14 and 29, 2017. The recall also includes cars provided to Toyota Motor Corp.

Subaru expects the recall to cost around ¥400 million ($3.6 million).

The improper inspections, believed to date back to the early 1990s, first surfaced in March this year.

In doctoring fuel and emissions data, some inspectors copied measurements for other vehicles to meet prescribed testing standards, the carmaker said last month in a final report on the falsification.

Subaru also admitted last year that unauthorized staff had conducted inspections of new cars, triggering a massive domestic recall.

The latest recall will bring the total cost related to the series of scandals to around ¥25.4 billion, the company said.