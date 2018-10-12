Companies and media distance selves from Saudi kingdom over journalist’s death

British billionaire Richard Branson said on Thursday that his Virgin Group would suspend its discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a planned $1 billion investment in the group’s space ventures, in light of events involving missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkish officials have alleged that Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, was murdered on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, where he went to get documents for his planned marriage. Riyadh has said the claims are baseless.

“What has reportedly happened in Turkey around the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, if proved true, would clearly change the ability of any of us in the West to do business with the Saudi government,” Branson said in a statement.

Branson also said he would suspend his directorship in two Saudi tourism projects around the Red Sea, citing the incident.

Elsewhere, media companies and representatives announced they are pulling out of a Saudi investment conference as outrage grows over the missing journalist.

Economist Editor-In-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes will not participate in the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, spokeswoman Lauren Hackett said in an email.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, a CNBC anchor and New York Times business journalist, tweeted that he was also not attending the conference, saying he was “terribly distressed by the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and reports of his murder.”

The New York Times Co. has also decided to pull out of the event as a media sponsor, spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said. The Financial Times said in a statement that it was reviewing its involvement as a media partner.

Viacom Inc., whose CEO, Bob Bakish, is slated to speak at the conference, said it was closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia.

Other media companies slated to appear at the conference include CNN and Bloomberg, according to the event’s website.

The disappearance of the Washington Post journalist has cast a shadow over the three-day conference known as “Davos in the desert,” which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 23. The Post is owned by Amazon.com Inc. founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.

The event, in its sophomore year, attracts some of the world’s business elite, including Wall Street’s top bosses and executives from multinational media, tech and financial services companies.

The disappearance has also led officials and business leaders to drop out of another one of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s large projects.

On Wednesday, former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said that he had suspended his role on the board of Saudi Arabia’s planned mega-business zone NEOM until more is known about what happened.

Moniz was named Tuesday as one of 18 people advising the $500 billion NEOM project. The Crown Prince said last week that the NEOM business zone would build two to three towns each year starting in 2020 and be completed by 2025.

In Turkey and the United States, officials there on Thursday ratcheted up the pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain how the journalist vanished after entering its Istanbul consulate last week, with U.S. lawmakers warning that military ties were at risk.

President Donald Trump became more forceful in his call for answers from Saudi Arabia but he also rebuffed calls from the U.S. Congress to show more resolve, saying he would not jeopardize arms sales to the close ally.

The Turkish government has told U.S. officials it has audio and video recordings that prove Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, The Washington Post reported, citing unidentified U.S. and Turkish officials.

Recordings show a Saudi security team detained Khashoggi in the consulate before killing him and dismembering his body, the Post reported.

“You can hear his voice and the voices of men speaking Arabic,” the Post quoted one person with knowledge of the recording, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as saying. “You can hear how he was interrogated, tortured and then murdered.”

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is forcing the Trump administration to investigate the disappearance of the journalist, triggering a human rights probe that could result in sanctions against Saudi officials and entities.