Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak appeals 15-year prison term for corruption
Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak arrives for questioning over bribery allegations at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on March 14. | POOL / VIA AP

/

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak appeals 15-year prison term for corruption

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak will appeal a court verdict that last week sentenced him to 15 years in prison for corruption, his lawyer said Friday.

Lee was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement charges — becoming the latest of the country’s former leaders to be jailed after leaving office.

The conservative politician, who helmed Hyundai Construction before his election to the presidency, was separately ordered to pay a fine of 13 billion won ($11.5 million) by the Seoul Central District Court.

The court found that Lee, 76, was the de-facto owner of DAS — a controversial auto parts company that he claimed belonged to his brother — which he used to create a slush fund worth around 24 billion won.

He was also found guilty of accepting nearly 6 billion won from Samsung Electronics in return for a presidential pardon for its chairman, who had received a suspended jail term for tax evasion.

“Lee decided to appeal all the convictions announced in the first round of trial,” Lee’s lawyer Kang Hoon told Yonhap news agency Friday.

South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison after their time in power, usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

All four of South Korea’s living presidents have been convicted of criminal offenses.

Lee’s successor, Park Geun-hye, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined millions of dollars for bribery and abuse of power.

She was ousted last year over a nationwide corruption scandal that prompted massive street protests.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Wildlife ranger taken by crocodile in northern Australia
A wildlife ranger was taken by a crocodile Friday in Australia's Northern Territory. The indigenous woman was attacked in a remote location 206 kilometers (128 miles) southwest of the indigenous...
Image Not Available
North and South Korea set high-level talks for Monday
North and South Korea will hold high-level talks on Monday at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss follow-up steps to their recent summit, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Friday. At t...
Five Filipino fishermen made this raft after a marlin sank their boat and were rescued by the USS Wally Schirra in the South China Sea on Monday.
Five men and the sea: Huge marlin sinks Philippine fishing boat
Like a modern-day take on "The Old Man and the Sea," five Filipino fishermen were cast adrift for days on a makeshift raft after a huge marlin sank their boat. The men were fishing in the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak arrives for questioning over bribery allegations at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on March 14. | POOL / VIA AP

, ,