As groundwater levels plunge, Lahore begins turning off the taps
A gardener washes a walkway in Lahore's Johar Town area on Tuesday. A petition being heard before the Lahore High Court seeks to stop the city from using 30,500 liters of water each day to wash its streets. | THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION / WAQAR MUSTAFA

|

As groundwater levels plunge, Lahore begins turning off the taps

by Waqar Mustafa

Thomson Reuters Foundation

LAHORE, PAKISTAN – Five mornings a week, Saima Azeem helps her children wash and prepare for school. But this week has been different: She has had to use her few bottles of drinking water to get them ready.

“It’s been a difficult morning. I’ll have to schedule my chores according to the new water supply timing,” the mother of four said in an interview.

Faced with fast-depleting groundwater supplies, Lahore — Pakistan’s second-biggest city — this week began rationing water and instituting a range of new conservation measures.

Lahore relies on groundwater to fill its taps, but groundwater levels are now falling at a rate of about 2.5 to 3 feet (0.7 to 0.9 meters) a year, according to WWF-Pakistan.

The water table in the center of the city is now 130 feet (40 meters) down and is expected to fall below 230 feet (70 meters) by 2025, WWF researchers noted in 2017.

“If the trend continues the situation will become even worse by 2040,” they predicted.

To try to avoid a crisis, Lahore’s Water and Sanitation Agency on Tuesday began turning off the city’s 700,000 water connections 12 out of each 24 hours.

Users will now get water only from approximately 4 to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m., officials said.

The water agency also increased water tariffs by about 20 percent for households and about 400 percent for commercial users.

Previously, water prices had been frozen since 2004.

The water agency also has disconnected the water supply to more than 280 car washes at gas stations across Lahore, ordering them to install, within two months, more efficient mechanized washing facilities with water-recycling systems.

Disconnection notices have been sent to another 290 gas stations as well, said Zahid Aziz, the agency’s managing director who is supervising the campaign.

Under the new policy, car washes should take no more than 100 liters of water per vehicle. Currently, a typical car wash might use twice that much, said car wash worker Muhammad Aslam.

Aziz said the changes were aimed at encouraging water conservation in a city where waste is common.

A petition filed by a lawyer and being heard before the Lahore High Court, for instance, seeks to stop the city from using 30,500 liters of water each day to wash its streets.

“Fresh underground water is a precious resource, which we can’t allow anyone to misuse,” Aziz told reporters.

“The agency is working on various projects to conserve water as well as to replace underground water with surface water” that will be run through a filtering plant, he said.

Ahmad Rafay Alam, a Pakistani environmental lawyer and activist, described the city’s groundwater as “thoroughly exploited, extracted and poisoned” by pollution.

He said the new water agency rules are a reasonable move, aimed at shoring up Lahore’s water security.

“Everywhere in the world, sensible city managers have imposed sensible rules and regulations on the use and disposal of water,” he said.

“What the WASA is asking service stations to do is correct, as it owns the groundwater,” Alam said.

Among new conservation measures being put in place, the agency has asked the city’s parks authority to recycle used ablution water from the city’s mosques to water parks and green strips along city roads.

Currently the parks authority “needlessly uses drinking water for horticulture when it could be responsible and use recycled water from mosques,” Alam said.

He said the new water restrictions and changes were causing an outcry among some car wash owners but are necessary, “as they’re shaking up the status quo and challenging our wasteful habits.”

Some water users — such as Azeem — said they can see that the days of water waste need to end.

“When you get something uninterrupted, you are not cautious about its worth,” she said — just as water began flowing through her dry tap again.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Five Filipino fishermen on a raft they made after a marlin sunk their boat are rescued by the USS Wally Schirra in the South China Sea on Monday.
Five men and the sea: Huge marlin sinks Philippine fishing boat
Like a modern-day take on "The Old Man and the Sea," five Filipino fishermen were cast adrift for days on a makeshift raft after a huge marlin sank their boat. The men were fishing in the South ...
Anwar Ibrahim waits to speak Tuesday at the New Dawn Investors' Conference in Kuala Lumpur.
In race to parliament, Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim faces down his critics
Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim faces the first test of his return to political life on Saturday, in a by-election that would pave his way to claiming the premiership, as promised by prime minister and fo...
Korean bishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik talks during a news conference at the Holy See press office at the Vatican Thursday.
Pope visit to North Korea feasible if well-prepared, could lead to pacification: South Korean bishop
A trip by Pope Francis to North Korea is "a dream that can be realized" and would be a gigantic step towards peace on the Korean peninsula, a senior South Korean bishop said on Thursday. The bis...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A gardener washes a walkway in Lahore's Johar Town area on Tuesday. A petition being heard before the Lahore High Court seeks to stop the city from using 30,500 liters of water each day to wash its streets. | THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION / WAQAR MUSTAFA

, , , ,