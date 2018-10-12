Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro denies son’s claim he has ties to Trump strategist Steve Bannon
Demonstrators shout slogans against Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), during a protest called 'against fascism' in Sao Paulo Thursday. | REUTERS

/

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro denies son’s claim he has ties to Trump strategist Steve Bannon

AP

RIO DE JANEIRO – Far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday his campaign has no ties to former White House strategist Steve Bannon, contradicting claims by one of Bolsonaro’s sons.

Bolsonaro, who won the first round of Brazil’s presidential election Sunday and is the front-runner in polls for the Oct. 28 runoff, was asked about connections to Bannon during an event in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro said that if his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, had met with Bannon, “he didn’t tell me about it.

“We don’t have the resources to pay for the campaign … even if (a marketing strategist) approached us,” Bolsonaro said.

He described the reports of connections to Bannon as “typical fake news.”

In August, the Brazilian magazine Epoca quoted Eduardo Bolsonaro as saying Bannon “had put himself at our disposal to help.”

In the interview, Bolsonaro said the help would not be financial, but rather “internet tips, sometimes an analysis, interpreting data, those kinds of things.”

Also in August, Eduardo posted on Instagram a picture of himself with Bannon. The caption said that the two had met and that Bannon was an “enthusiast” of his father’s candidacy and they would “unite forces against cultural Marxism.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro has not responded to several attempts to get comment. Bannon has also not responded to requests for comment.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain who speaks approvingly of Brazil’s 1964-1985 dictatorship, will face former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad of the leftist Workers’ Party in the runoff election.

Bolsonaro has promised to slash government spending, privatize many state companies and crack down on drug traffickers and other criminals. Many have compared Bolsonaro to Trump because of his brash way of speaking and some common ground on policy.

At the same event Thursday, Bolsonaro said that he “admired Trump” when it came to his tough stand on immigration.

“We can’t have a country with wide open borders,” Bolsonaro said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor for a vote on Capitol Hill Thursday in Washington. McConnell bashed Democrats and their liberal allies Thursday for statements and actions that he dubbed "toxic fringe behavior," sharpening Republicans' campaign-season rhetoric as the party tries rousing conservative voters to turn out on Election Day.
Reverse narrative: GOP, home to Trump and tea party, decries 'mob rule' if Democrats win
President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are forecasting nightmarish Democratic "mob rule" to amp up GOP voters for next month's critical midterm elections, flipping the script from complaints...
Tools used for DNA testing are shown in a DNA lab at the forensic science center of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in Edmond in 2014. About 60 percent of the U.S. population with European heritage may be identifiable from their DNA by searching consumer websites, even if they've never made their own genetic information available, a study estimates. That number will grow as more and more people upload their DNA profiles to websites that use genetic analysis to find relatives, researchers said.
Progress in genetic genealogy seen soon able to ID most Americans via kin's DNA but privacy issue...
The remarkable technique used to identify the suspected "Golden State Killer" four decades after his crimes — genetic genealogy — could be used to identify half of all Americans from relatives' DNA...
President Donald Trump holds a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting in March with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Trump defends vast arms sales to Saudis despite U.S. resident journalist's disappearance, outcry ...
President Donald Trump defended continuing huge sales of U.S. weapons to Saudi Arabia on Thursday despite rising pressure from lawmakers to punish the kingdom over the disappearance of a Saudi jour...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Demonstrators shout slogans against Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), during a protest called 'against fascism' in Sao Paulo Thursday. | REUTERS Steve Bannon, former chairman of Breitbart News Network LLC and former Trump political strategist, gestures as he speaks during an interview at the Bloomberg Invest London event at Bloomberg's European headquarters in London on Wednesday. With the help of strategists including Bannon, who helped upend the U.S. political order before falling out with U.S. President Donald Trump, European populists are discussing ways to gain a bigger foothold for their policies ahead of the election. | BLOOMBERG Former White House strategist Steve Bannon holds a press conference in March with National Front party leader Marine Le Pen at the party congress in the northern French city of Lille. French far-right leader Le Pen distanced herself Monday from Bannon, saying only Europeans will save the continent from diktats from Brussels, not Americans. | AP

, , , ,