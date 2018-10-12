Virgin’s Richard Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures amid journalist’s disappearance

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA – British billionaire Richard Branson said on Thursday that his Virgin Group would suspend its discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a planned $1 billion investment in the group’s space ventures, in light of events involving missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“What has reportedly happened in Turkey around the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, if proved true, would clearly change the ability of any of us in the West to do business with the Saudi government,” Branson said in a statement. (bit.ly/2OiYtY3)

Branson also said he would suspend his directorship in two Saudi tourism projects around the Red Sea, citing the disappearance of Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist.

