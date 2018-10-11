High maintenance costs seen as challenge for Toyosu market
Prospective buyers bid for frozen tunas during the first auction at the newly opened Toyosu market, relocated from the Tsukiji fish market, in Tokyo on Thursday. | AP

High maintenance costs seen as challenge for Toyosu market

JIJI

While Tokyo’s Toyosu new wholesale food market is furnished with cutting-edge equipment for temperature and hygiene control, resultant high maintenance costs are seen as a potential problem amid increasing off-market trading.

The new market opened Thursday, about two years later than initially scheduled due to responses to soil contamination at the new market site in Koto Ward.

The Toyosu market, which succeeded the Tsukiji market in neighboring Chuo Ward, aims to handle more fresh food than the retired market did.

Unlike the aged Tsukiji market, which was easily affected by the air outside, the Toyosu market is an enclosed structure, enabling a cold chain supply, in which fresh food products are delivered to customers uninterruptedly refrigerated.

The new market has food-processing and packaging facilities as well, helping reduce the burden on retailers.

Due to these new features, the Toyosu market’s annual operating costs, including labor and utility expenses, are expected to balloon to ¥16 billion, over three times the costs at the Tsukiji market.

With its annual balance, including depreciation and other costs, seen coming to a deficit of ¥9.2 billion, the possibilities of future usage fee hikes and injections of taxpayer money cannot be ruled out, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the proportion of products that are sold through markets in Japan has been declining year by year, as major supermarket operators and other retailers are increasingly making deals directly with producers.

The volume of fishery products traded at central wholesale markets operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decreased by 65 percent from a decade ago.

The amount of fishery products handled by the Toyosu market is expected to reach 616,400 tons in fiscal 2023, up 60 percent from the level at the Tsukiji market in calendar 2017, according to a business plan the Tokyo government submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in August.

A Tokyo government official sounded bullish, saying, “The Toyosu market’s advanced functions will create new demand, and the volume of trading will increase as a result.”

But some experts doubt if the upbeat figure is attainable at a time when the country’s population continues falling.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This illustration provided by JAXA shows space probe Hayabusa2 approaching the Ryugu asteroid. JAXA said it has postponed the planned touchdown of Hayabusa2 to January from October.
Asteroid touchdown by Japan's Hayabusa2 probe postponed to January
Japan's space agency said Thursday it will postpone space probe Hayabusa2's touchdown on the Ryugu asteroid to around late January from October due to the difficulty in finding a good landing si...
Image Not Available
Japan's quake-hit Hokkaido eyes Hong Kong to revive tourism
Hokkaido is trying to bring back tourists from overseas in the wake of last month's massive earthquake, targeting vibrant Asian economies including Hong Kong. The hotel industry in Hokka...
Emperor Akihito (left) and Empress Michiko (second from left) and the Imperial family members make their way to greet guests during the annual autumn garden party at the Akasaka Palace Imperial garden in Tokyo on November 6, 2014.
Emperor Akihito's last garden party to be held in November
An Imperial garden party scheduled for Nov. 9 will be the last hosted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, a senior official said Thursday. As the Emperor will be busy before his abdi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prospective buyers bid for frozen tunas during the first auction at the newly opened Toyosu market, relocated from the Tsukiji fish market, in Tokyo on Thursday. | AP

, ,