Russian booster rocket fails on flight to ISS; U.S. and Russian crew land safely
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday. | REUTERS

/

Russian booster rocket fails on flight to ISS; U.S. and Russian crew land safely

AP, Reuters

BAIKONUR, KAZAKHSTAN – Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia had to make an emergency landing after a Russian booster rocket carrying them into orbit to the International Space Station failed after launch.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket.

They were to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later, but the booster suffered a failure minutes after the launch.

Footage from inside the Soyuz showed the two men being shaken around at the moment the failure occurred, with their arms and legs flailing.

A reporter who observed the launch from around 1 km away said it had gone smoothly in its initial stages.

Russian news agencies reported that the crew had safely made an emergency landing and were in radio contact and that rescuers were en route to pick them up.

“Search and rescue teams are in the air and heading towards the expected touchdown location for the Soyuz spacecraft returning to Earth carrying two crew members,” NASA said in a statement.

The mission was to be the first for Hague, who joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 2013. Ovchinin spent six months on the station in 2016.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to post-Cold War lows over the crisis in Ukraine, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote, but Russia and the U.S. have maintained cooperation in space.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hurricane Michael thrashes palm trees in Panama City, Florida, Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media.
Hurricane Michael, fiercest in 80 years, pounds Florida with 250-kph winds
Hurricane Michael, the third-most-powerful ever to strike the U.S. mainland, battered Florida's Gulf coast with roof-shredding winds, raging surf and torrential rains before it was downgraded to...
Peruvian police stand guard Wednesday outside a police facility in Lima where Keiko Fujimori, the opposition leader and daughter of disgraced ex-President Alberto Fujimori, was taken after being arrested for alleged money laundering involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
Peru police arrest Keiko Fujimori for alleged money laundering amid Odebrecht probe
Police in Peru have arrested Keiko Fujimori, the opposition leader and daughter of disgraced ex-President Alberto Fujimori, for alleged money laundering involving Brazilian construction giant Od...
Jamal Khashoggi, general manager of Alarab TV, at a news conference in the Bahraini capital of Manama on Dec. 15, 2014.
Saudi crown prince ordered operation against missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post ...
Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler ordered an operation targeting journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for more than a week, The Washington Post reported W...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday. | REUTERS

, ,