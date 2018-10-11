Fast Retailing posts record profit on strong global sales
A pedestrian walks past Fast Retailing Co.'s flagship Uniqlo store in Osaka in April. Strong sales supported the group's net profit, which rose to a record high in the year through August. | BLOOMBERG

/

Fast Retailing posts record profit on strong global sales

Kyodo

Fast Retailing Co., operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, said Thursday its group net profit rose 29.8 percent to a record ¥154.81 billion ($1.38 billion) in the year through August thanks to strong sales at home and abroad.

The company said its group operating profit climbed 33.9 percent to ¥236.21 billion on sales of ¥2.13 trillion, up 14.4 percent, both also record highs.

For the current business year, the retailer projects a 6.6 percent increase in group net profit to ¥165 billion and a 14.3 percent rise in operating profit to ¥270 billion on estimated sales of ¥2.30 trillion, up 8.0 percent.

Fast Retailing’s overseas operations posted particularly strong results, with sales growing 26.6 percent to ¥896.3 billion as the company enjoyed solid demand in Asian markets, new stores opened as planned and stores continued to refrain from discounting to clear inventory.

Domestic sales rose 6.7 percent to ¥864.7 billion, benefiting from colder-than-usual weather during the winter season and record temperatures in summer. Its online sales were up 29.4 percent at ¥63.0 billion, accounting for about 7 percent of domestic sales.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Masatoshi Ishida (left) addresses the first meeting of a study group on mobile phone fees, held Wednesday in Tokyo.
Ministry panel starts talks on cuts to mobile phone tariffs
A study group at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications held its first meeting Wednesday, where it discussed ways to spur industry competition with the aim of lowering mobile phone ...
A woman walks out the door past signs advertising store closing at a Sears istore n New Hyde Park, New York, Wednesday.
Sears prepares to file for bankruptcy in coming days: sources
Sears Holdings Corp. is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the coming days following years of declining sales, sources said on Wednesday, casting doubt over the survival o...
Image Not Available
Nikkei briefly sheds over 1,000 points on Wall Street tumble
Stocks turned sharply lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday following an overnight plunge in U.S. equities, with the benchmark Nikkei average briefly losing over 1,000 points. The 225-is...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A pedestrian walks past Fast Retailing Co.'s flagship Uniqlo store in Osaka in April. Strong sales supported the group's net profit, which rose to a record high in the year through August. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,