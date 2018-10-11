U.S. Air Force gives $2.3 billion in rocket contracts to Blue Origin, United Launch Services and Northrop Grumman

Reuters

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday said that it had awarded a total $2.3 billion in contracts to develop rocket launch systems for national security missions.

The awards go to Amazon.com billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin; United Launch Services, part of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin; and Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems.

The three contracts are part of a Department of Defense initiative to assure constant military access to space and curb reliance on foreign-made rocket engines, like ULA’s flagship Atlas V rocket that uses Russian-made RD-180 boosters. The contracts are to develop rockets and carry defense payloads into space.

United Launch Services received $967 million to develop its Vulcan rocket; Blue Origin was awarded $500 million to build its New Glenn booster, and Northrop Grumman received $791.6 million for its OmegA rocket.

Blue Origin’s and Northrop’s prototype vehicles for military launches are expected to be ready to fly by late 2024 and ULA’s Vulcan rocket development should be completed by March 2025.

Blue Origin said in a statement following Wednesday’s announcement that it will build a launch site at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, although it did not say what rockets would launch from the site. ULA announced in September that its Vulcan rocket will be powered by Blue’s BE-4 liquid rocket engines.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels Wednesday.
Britain expects 5,000 financial services jobs to leave by Brexit Day
As thousands of jobs look set to move to the continent due to Brexit, the U.K.'s financial services minister said Wednesday he would do all he could to ensure the City of London remains a major ...
Job seekers line up to apply during "Amazon Jobs Day," a job fair at the Amazon.com Fulfillment Center in Fall River, Massachusetts, in 2017.
Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women: sources
Amazon.com Inc.'s machine-learning specialists learned something unexpected from the machine: their new recruiting engine did not like women. The team had been building computer programs ...
Image Not Available
For largest rocket in NASA history, Boeing is two years behind schedule and double over budget
Boeing Co.'s construction of the largest rocket in NASA's history is projected to cost $8.9 billion — double the initial budget. While taxpayer-funded cost overruns are common in the U.S. military ...

, , ,