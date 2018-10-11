Nikkei plunges by over 1,000 points in afternoon trading
The Nikkei 225 average tumbled more than 1,000 points on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday afternoon following an overnight plunge on Wall Street. | REUTERS

/ |

Nikkei plunges by over 1,000 points in afternoon trading

JIJI

The Nikkei average fell more than 1,000 points on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday afternoon following an overnight rout on Wall Street.

At 12:44 p.m., the Nikkei 225 average traded at 22,496.24, down 1,009.80 points, or 4.30 percent, from Wednesday’s closing.

The tumble came after the Dow Jones industrial average closed 831.83 points lower, its third-worst point decline ever, in New York trading on Wednesday amid concerns over a rise in interest rates.

Higher interest rates “eroded the value of stocks, prompting institutional investors to place a massive amount of sell orders,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities house said.

