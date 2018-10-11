Saudi crown prince ordered operation against missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post reports
Jamal Khashoggi, general manager of Alarab TV, at a news conference in the Bahraini capital of Manama on Dec. 15, 2014. | AFP-JIJI

/

Saudi crown prince ordered operation against missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post reports

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler ordered an operation targeting journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for more than a week, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing U.S. intelligence intercepts.

Khashoggi — a U.S. resident and one of the more outspoken critics of the regime of King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — disappeared after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, and Turkish officials suspect he was murdered.

The Post, to which Khashoggi contributed, cited unnamed U.S. officials as saying that Saudi officials had been heard discussing a plan to lure Khashoggi from Virginia, where he resided, and detain him.

The paper quoted several of Khashoggi’s friends as saying that senior Saudi officials had approached him offering protection, or even a high-level government job, if he returned home but that Khashoggi was skeptical of the offers.

State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino earlier insisted that the United States had no forewarning of any concrete threat to Khashoggi. “Although I can’t go into intelligence matters, I can definitively say that we had no knowledge in advance of Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance,” Palladino told reporters.

The case has sparked outrage from human rights and journalism groups and threatens to harm ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States, which has demanded answers from the kingdom over the disappearance.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Peruvian police stand guard Wednesday outside a police facility in Lima where Keiko Fujimori, the opposition leader and daughter of disgraced ex-President Alberto Fujimori, was taken after being arrested for alleged money laundering involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
Peru police arrest Keiko Fujimori for alleged money laundering amid Odebrecht probe
Police in Peru have arrested Keiko Fujimori, the opposition leader and daughter of disgraced ex-President Alberto Fujimori, for alleged money laundering involving Brazilian construction giant Od...
Haley Nelson inspects damage to her family properties near Panama City, Florida, after Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday.
Scientists blame warm water in the Gulf of Mexico for spawning Hurricane Michael's intensity
When Hurricane Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 155-mph (249-kph) sustained winds, it defied forecasts made just two days beforehand, its wind speeds doubling since Mon...
Hurricane Michael whips palm trees on Wednesday in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Losses from natural disasters have surged over last 20 years, U.N. says
The U.N. office for disaster risk reduction said Wednesday that worldwide reported economic losses from earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods, hurricanes and other climate-related disasters surge...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jamal Khashoggi, general manager of Alarab TV, at a news conference in the Bahraini capital of Manama on Dec. 15, 2014. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,