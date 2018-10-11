Yasukuni Shrine’s chief priest forced to quit after criticizing nonvisiting Emperor

The top priest of the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo has been forced to resign after admitting his reported remarks harshly criticizing Emperor Akihito were genuine — in one of the most shocking scandals for the 149-year-old shrine.

According to the weekly magazine Shukan Post, Kunio Kohori argued in a meeting at the shrine on June 20 that the Emperor is “now trying to crush Yasukuni Shrine” by not visiting it and instead by continuing journeys across the country to commemorate victims of the war Japan waged in the 1930s and 1940s.

Kohori also argued that Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako will also not visit Yasukuni, either, if Emperor Akihito will not come until he abdicates the throne at the end of next April. Kohori also alleged the Crown Princess “detest(s) Shinto and Shinto shrines,” according to the weekly magazine.

The magazine claimed it has a 110-minute voice data record of the meeting and uploaded part of it on its twitter account, at twitter.com/News_MagVi

Criticizing the Emperor is taboo for Shinto priests, in particular at Yasukuni Shrine, whose predecessor was established in 1869 based on the intentions of Emperor Meiji.

Yasukuni sent a brief statement by fax to media outlets Wednesday, saying Kohori had already expressed his intention to resign when he visited the Imperial House Household Agency and apologized for his remarks. The shrine also admitted Kobori’s remarks were “extremely improper.”

“The contents of the recorded voice of Priest Kohori’s remarks, which are extremely improper, have been leaked recently,” the shrine said in a press statement.

“The priest himself visited the Imperial Household Agency to apologize, and he reported his intention to resign,” the statement read.

A new top priest will be chosen at a general meeting of the shrine on Oct. 26, the shrine added.

Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, did not visit Yasukuni Shrine after Class-A Japanese criminals of World War II were enshrined there in 1978, including wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo, along with 2.46 million war dead. Emperor Hirohito’s son, Emperor Akihito, has not visited Yasukuni.