Tokyo’s new Toyosu fish market opens and public tours will begin Saturday

Tokyo’s new fish market opened in the Toyosu waterfront district on Thursday, replacing the aging Tsukiji market after the popular tourist attraction ended 83 years of operation last week.

The market will be open to the public for shopping and tours from Saturday, after around 900 businesses moved to the new site with around 2,600 transport vehicles and forklifts.

Trading at the new site began after midnight, two years later than the initial schedule due to additional safety work to address contamination concerns.

At the Tsukiji market, which closed Saturday, visitors could get close to the auction sites, but at the new market, they will be behind a glass partition on a second-floor deck.

The Toyosu market, which occupies a 40-hectare site, 1.7 times larger than Tsukiji, has an enhanced sanitary management system and enclosed facilities to regulate internal temperatures.

The opening of the new market was delayed as soil and groundwater contamination at the site, previously used by a gas production plant, raised safety concerns and additional work was undertaken to deal with the problem.

The site of the Tsukiji market, on reclaimed land in the heart of the capital, will be used to pool transport vehicles for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. A stretched section of a beltway will also run through the site to improve access from central Tokyo to the bay area, where some Olympic facilities will be located.