Trump trashes Medicare for All plan in op-ed as he tries to paint Democrats as extremists
President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony for 'Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act' and 'Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018' in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday. | AP

/

Trump trashes Medicare for All plan in op-ed as he tries to paint Democrats as extremists

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is stepping up his attack on Democrats over a health care proposal called Medicare for All, claiming it “would end Medicare as we know it and take away benefits that seniors have paid for their entire lives.”

Trump, omitting any mention of improved benefits for seniors that Democrats promise, writes in an op-ed published Wednesday in USA Today, “The Democrats’ plan means that after a life of hard work and sacrifice, seniors would no longer be able to depend on the benefits they were promised.”

But Medicare for All means different things to different Democrats. The plan pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who challenged Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, would expand Medicare to cover almost everyone in the country, and current Medicare recipients would get improved benefits. Other Democratic plans would allow people to buy into a new government system modeled on Medicare, moving toward the goal of coverage for all while leaving private insurance in place.

Trump’s column comes as he is looking to paint Democratic candidates as extreme ahead of next month’s midterm elections. A White House official speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to describe internal plans said that Trump’s health care attack will be echoed by the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups and that the president will continue to raise the attack during his campaign rallies.

Sanders responded Wednesday in a statement, saying Trump “is lying about the Medicare for All proposal” that he introduced.

“No, Mr. President. Our proposal would not cut benefits for seniors on Medicare. In fact, we expand benefits,” Sanders said.

As Trump escalates his efforts on behalf of fellow Republicans, he is casting health care as one of an expanding list of choices for the electorate this year while seeking to raise the alarm about the consequences of Democratic control of the House or the Senate.

Medicare for All, also called single-payer over the years, was until fairly recently outside the mainstream of Democratic politics, but this year it has become a key litmus test in many party primaries and a rallying cry for progressive candidates. Under the plan by Sanders, all Americans would gain access to government insurance with no copays or deductibles for medical services.

Republicans contend that the proposal would be cost-prohibitive and argue it marks government overreach.

Trump has already sought to paint Democrats as extremists after the bitter confirmation battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and internal GOP polling obtained last month by the AP shows that the party believes the message will help galvanize Republican voters to the polls.

At a rally in Iowa on Tuesday, Trump argued that the only reason to vote for Democrats “is if you are tired of winning.” He will be holding a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges photographers after arriving for a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Wednesday.
Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania, slams Democrats, as hurricane flails Florida
President Donald Trump took his campaign blitz to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, rallying Republicans as Hurricane Michael pounded Florida's Panhandle. Before Trump flew to Erie, he told reporters "...
Protesters hold signs supporting Planned Parenthood in Seattle in July as they demonstrate against President Donald Trump and his choice of federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his second nominee to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood unveiled a plan to protect access to abortion as widely as possible even if the Supreme Court moves to curtail women's right to undergo the procedure.
Planned Parenthood launches plan to protect abortion access in face of Supreme Court shift
Planned Parenthood on Wednesday launched a campaign to protect access to abortion as widely as possible even if the Supreme Court, with the addition of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, moves t...
Jon and Kari Kilquist sit with their children (from left) Will, Emmy and Owen at their home in Murphysboro, Illinois, last year. Will was born with a long list of mysterious symptoms that require a wheelchair, feeding tube and other care but his doctors were stumped at the cause. A new national network that tackles the rarest of rare diseases finally gave his family a diagnosis, finding he was the only known patient in the world — so far — to harbor a particular gene mutation that caused his health problems.
U.S. network aims to find answers for patients with rarest of rare diseases
The youngster's mysterious symptoms stumped every expert his parents consulted: No diagnosis explained why he couldn't sit up on his own, or why he'd frequently choke, or his neurologic and intesti...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony for 'Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act' and 'Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018' in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday. | AP

, , , , , ,