Limo company operator in New York crash disaster charged with negligent homicide
Nauman Hussain is brought into Cobleskill Town, New York, court for arraignment Wednesday. Limousine service operator, Hussain, was charged Wednesday with criminally negligent homicide in a crash that killed 20 people, while police continued investigating what caused the wreck and whether anyone else will face charges. | AP

/

Limo company operator in New York crash disaster charged with negligent homicide

Reuters

NEW YORK – The operator of a limousine company that owned the vehicle involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York was taken into custody and charged with criminally negligent homicide, New York State Police said on Wednesday.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Albany, police said in a statement. He was charged in connection with the deadly crash.

The company’s lawyer, Lee Kindlon, told a news conference on Wednesday that Hussain’s girlfriend and brother were at the police barracks earlier for some “initial questioning.” It was not immediately clear if other family members were questioned.

The vehicle, carrying 17 people on their way to a birthday party on Saturday, ran a stop sign at a highway intersection in Schoharie, about 40 miles (65 km) west of Albany, police and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

It crashed into an unoccupied parked car and two pedestrians before coming to a rest in a shallow ravine, officials said, killing the driver, all 17 passengers and the two pedestrians.

New York State police said the driver did not have the proper license to operate the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine, and that the vehicle had failed inspection last month.

All three vehicles owned by Prestige Limousine, which is based in Gansevoort, New York, had violations when they were inspected last month, U.S. Department of Transportation records show.

The inspection of the limousine that crashed had turned up several violations, including some involving anti-lock brake malfunction indicators and inoperative or defective windshield wipers. It was not known if those issues were factors in the crash.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges photographers after arriving for a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Wednesday.
Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania, slams Democrats, as hurricane flails Florida
President Donald Trump took his campaign blitz to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, rallying Republicans as Hurricane Michael pounded Florida's Panhandle. Before Trump flew to Erie, he told reporters "...
Protesters hold signs supporting Planned Parenthood in Seattle in July as they demonstrate against President Donald Trump and his choice of federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his second nominee to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood unveiled a plan to protect access to abortion as widely as possible even if the Supreme Court moves to curtail women's right to undergo the procedure.
Planned Parenthood launches plan to protect abortion access in face of Supreme Court shift
Planned Parenthood on Wednesday launched a campaign to protect access to abortion as widely as possible even if the Supreme Court, with the addition of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, moves t...
Jon and Kari Kilquist sit with their children (from left) Will, Emmy and Owen at their home in Murphysboro, Illinois, last year. Will was born with a long list of mysterious symptoms that require a wheelchair, feeding tube and other care but his doctors were stumped at the cause. A new national network that tackles the rarest of rare diseases finally gave his family a diagnosis, finding he was the only known patient in the world — so far — to harbor a particular gene mutation that caused his health problems.
U.S. network aims to find answers for patients with rarest of rare diseases
The youngster's mysterious symptoms stumped every expert his parents consulted: No diagnosis explained why he couldn't sit up on his own, or why he'd frequently choke, or his neurologic and intesti...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nauman Hussain is brought into Cobleskill Town, New York, court for arraignment Wednesday. Limousine service operator, Hussain, was charged Wednesday with criminally negligent homicide in a crash that killed 20 people, while police continued investigating what caused the wreck and whether anyone else will face charges. | AP

, , , ,