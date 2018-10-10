/

New Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki may meet Abe in Tokyo on Friday, top government spokesman says

JIJI

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he is considering meeting with new Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki in Tokyo on Friday.

The governor’s representatives proposed that Tamaki visit the prime minister’s office on Friday, Suga told a news conference, adding that he will meet with Tamaki if schedules allow.

A meeting between Tamaki and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also possible, Suga said.

Tamaki won the Okinawa gubernatorial election last month pledging to block the central government’s plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma in the city of Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in the city of Nago, also in the prefecture.

If his meetings with Abe and Suga are realized, Tamaki is expected to call on them to scrap the planned relocation. The central government side is expected to reiterate its commitment to promote the relocation while reducing Okinawa’s burden of hosting many U.S. bases.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Atsuyuki Sassa
Former Cabinet security chief Atsuyuki Sassa dies at 87
Atsuyuki Sassa, who served as the first head of Japan's Cabinet Security Affairs Office, died Wednesday at age 87, his family said. Sassa, a native of Tokyo, joined the forerunner of the Nationa...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne lay wreaths at HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney on Wednesday.
Top Australian and Japanese officials say North Korea sanctions enforcement 'critical' despite ea...
Japan and Australia agreed Wednesday to keep up pressure on North Korea to denuclearize through the strict enforcement of U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang, despite easing tensions over its arms developm...
Evidence of soil liquefaction is seen on the grounds of the quake-hit Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, on Sept. 20.
Hokkaido's quake-hit Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant goes fully operational
A major coal-fired power plant in Hokkaido is fully back online after its last remaining unit resumed operations Wednesday, about a month after a deadly earthquake caused a prefecture-wide blackout...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshihide Suga | KYODO Denny Tamaki | KYODO

, , , , , ,