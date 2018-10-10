New Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki may meet Abe in Tokyo on Friday, top government spokesman says

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he is considering meeting with new Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki in Tokyo on Friday.

The governor’s representatives proposed that Tamaki visit the prime minister’s office on Friday, Suga told a news conference, adding that he will meet with Tamaki if schedules allow.

A meeting between Tamaki and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also possible, Suga said.

Tamaki won the Okinawa gubernatorial election last month pledging to block the central government’s plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps’ Air Station Futenma in the city of Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in the city of Nago, also in the prefecture.

If his meetings with Abe and Suga are realized, Tamaki is expected to call on them to scrap the planned relocation. The central government side is expected to reiterate its commitment to promote the relocation while reducing Okinawa’s burden of hosting many U.S. bases.