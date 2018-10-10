Former Cabinet security chief Atsuyuki Sassa dies at 87

Atsuyuki Sassa, who served as the first head of Japan’s Cabinet Security Affairs Office, died Wednesday at age 87, his family said.

Sassa, a native of Tokyo, joined the forerunner of the National Police Agency after graduating from the University of Tokyo. He led the police force as a security bureau executive during the deadly standoff in the 1972 Asama mountain lodge incident, in which ultraleftist radicals of the United Red Army took hostages at a mountain lodge in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

He served in other senior posts including as head of the now-defunct Defense Facilities Administration Agency before serving as the security affairs chief between 1986 and 1989.