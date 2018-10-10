Core machinery orders in Japan rose 6.8 percent in August on strong demand from steel producers and automakers

Seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in August rose 6.8 percent from July to ¥981.5 billion, up for the second consecutive month, the Cabinet Office said Wednesday.

Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, which are closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, hit their highest level since January 2008, thanks to active investment in labor-saving equipment to cope with manpower shortages.

The August figure beat the median forecast of a 4 percent decline in a Jiji Press poll of 19 economic research institutes. Their estimates ranged from a fall of 5.4 percent to a rise of 3 percent.

Based on the upbeat result, the government agency upgraded its basic view on machinery orders, which it now sees as picking up.

Orders from manufacturers and nonmanufacturers expanded 6.6 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

In the manufacturing sector, demand was particularly strong from steel producers, automakers and vehicle accessory manufacturers.

Orders from nonmanufacturers were pushed up by demand for replacement railroad vehicles and increased financial technology-related investments.

Overall machinery orders, including those from the public sector and overseas, increased 1.8 percent to ¥2.676 trillion.