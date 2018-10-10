/

Core machinery orders in Japan rose 6.8 percent in August on strong demand from steel producers and automakers

JIJI

Seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in August rose 6.8 percent from July to ¥981.5 billion, up for the second consecutive month, the Cabinet Office said Wednesday.

Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, which are closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, hit their highest level since January 2008, thanks to active investment in labor-saving equipment to cope with manpower shortages.

The August figure beat the median forecast of a 4 percent decline in a Jiji Press poll of 19 economic research institutes. Their estimates ranged from a fall of 5.4 percent to a rise of 3 percent.

Based on the upbeat result, the government agency upgraded its basic view on machinery orders, which it now sees as picking up.

Orders from manufacturers and nonmanufacturers expanded 6.6 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

In the manufacturing sector, demand was particularly strong from steel producers, automakers and vehicle accessory manufacturers.

Orders from nonmanufacturers were pushed up by demand for replacement railroad vehicles and increased financial technology-related investments.

Overall machinery orders, including those from the public sector and overseas, increased 1.8 percent to ¥2.676 trillion.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
System glitch at Tokyo Stock Exchange resolved
The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange said Wednesday that a trading system glitch that hit the bourse the previous day had been resolved. Japan Exchange Group Inc. said trading returned to no...
Hitoshi Tanaka, CEO and founder of Jins Inc., pioneered the sale of low-cost glasses in Japan, but now he is looking to wearable devices and the services that can be offered with them for the company's future.
Jins CEO Hitoshi Tanaka eyes business growth through glasses as wearable devices
When he senses a business chance, Hitoshi Tanaka bets big and does everything he can do to make sure the initiative bears fruit. The 55-year-old veteran entrepreneur describes the moment as "tak...
Nanda Ramachandran, senior director at Google Pixel Business, speaks about the company's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at an event in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday.
Google's Pixel 3 smartphone, complete with AI-powered camera, to debut in Japan in November
Google LLC said Wednesday its Pixel 3 smartphone series with artificial intelligence-powered cameras will hit shelves in Japan in November, the first time the American tech giant has released its s...

,