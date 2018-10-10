/

System glitch at Tokyo Stock Exchange resolved

The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange said Wednesday that a trading system glitch that hit the bourse the previous day had been resolved.

Japan Exchange Group Inc. said trading returned to normal after the problem was fixed. The system error occurred after the bourse received more than 1,000 times the usual amount of data from a brokerage, affecting the trading of nearly half of the market’s securities firms Tuesday.

In the technical failure detected around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, one of the four channels was disconnected after a massive amount of data was sent by Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., affecting 40 of the bourse’s 90 securities firms, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The bourse operator said that all four lines were functioning normally Wednesday.

Major brokerages including Nomura Securities Co. and Daiwa Securities Co. were forced to temporarily stop accepting customer orders in the wake of the glitch.

