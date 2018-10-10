/

Former member of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces served fresh arrest warrant over fatal police box attack in Toyama

Kyodo

TOYAMA – A 22-year-old former Self-Defense Forces member was served a fresh arrest warrant Wednesday over the murder and robbery of an officer at a police box in the city of Toyama in June.

Keita Shimazu is alleged to have fatally stabbed Kenichi Inaizumi, the 46-year-old head of the police box, before shooting and killing 68-year-old Shinichi Nakamura, a security guard at a nearby elementary school, with the gun he took from the police officer.

The suspect has more or less admitted to the charges, investigators said.

In the June 26 attack, Shimazu is suspected of having stabbed Inaizumi in the abdomen several times before stealing his handgun and shooting Nakamura near the front gate of the school, according to the police.

He had already been arrested in connection with the shooting of the security guard.

Shimazu was shot by two police officers in the incident. He was released from hospital Wednesday.

Immediately before the incident, Shimazu had a quarrel with a manager of a restaurant where he worked part time, according to the investigators.

Police searched his home and found more than a dozen toy guns and books on how to commit murder.

Shimazu served as a member of the Ground Self-Defense Force for two years through March 2017.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
German tourist admits to knife attack on Japanese man in Nagasaki while drunk
A German tourist indicted for attempted murder admitted Wednesday to stabbing a Japanese man in a random attack on a street in Nagasaki last year during his first court hearing. But lawyers for ...
The Japanese passport is now the most powerful in the world, in terms of the number of countries that allow its holders to travel visa-free.
Japan has the strongest passport in the world according to new Henley & Partners ranking
A Japanese passport is now the most powerful in the world, allowing holders to travel freely to 190 countries and territories, according to the latest study by law firm Henley & Partners. Ac...
A third-party panel under the Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators holds a meeting on Tuesday in Tokyo to discuss the massive blackout that occurred throughout Hokkaido due to the massive earthquake that hit the prefecture on Sept. 6.
After blackout, quota increase for forced shutdowns eyed for Hokkaido
A third-party panel investigating the massive blackout that occurred in Hokkaido following last month's powerful earthquake plans to propose an increase to Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s preset quot...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Keita Shimazu is taken to the Toyoma District Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday after being served a fresh arrest warrant over the murder and robbery of an officer at a police box in June. | KYODO

, , , ,