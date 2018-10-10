Japanese hospital operator Sakurajyuji to enter Thai health care market

Japanese health care service provider Sakurajyuji Group is set to open a clinic in Bangkok in December as part of its overseas expansion plans with a view to offering nursing care services for the aging Thai population in the future.

The hospital operator says it has established Rojana Sakurajyuji Medical, a local joint venture with Rojana, a major industrial park operator in the country, to run Sakura Cross Clinic in the Emporium Tower in the heart of the Thai capital.

The clinic, scheduled to open on Dec. 17, specializes in internal medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology and health checkups, among other fields, with staff speaking English, Japanese and Thai. It targets wealthy locals and foreigners, including Japanese residents in the country.

The health care provider intends to operate nursing facilities and housing for the elderly in the country after raising its brand awareness and establishing a reputation for quality management through its clinical services, a Sakurajyuji spokesman said.

A nursing care insurance scheme has yet to be well established in Thailand, he added.

The joint venture, which has capital of 54 million baht ($1.67 million) is owned 49 percent by the Japanese group, headquartered in Kumamoto Prefecture, and 51 percent by the Thai group.

Sakurajyuji has seen a sharp growth in sales, posting ¥23.1 billion in the year to March 2018, up more than fivefold over the past decade, according to its website.

The group jointly runs a hospital in Singapore with Parkway Group, the largest health care provider in the city-state, and plans to develop nursing homes in Shanghai and Taiwan, all with local partners.

Thailand, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy after Indonesia, has seen a rapid growth in the number of people aged 60 and over, who totaled 10.73 million in 2015, up 23.3 percent from 2010. The number of those aged between 15 and 59 dropped for the first time over the same period, according to the United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2017.