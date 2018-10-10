Tokyo named world’s best city outside U.S. for third year in row in Conde Nast magazine poll
U.S. travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler's poll chose Tokyo as the world's best big city outside the United States for the third year in a row. | GETTY IMAGES

Tokyo named world’s best city outside U.S. for third year in row in Conde Nast magazine poll

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Tokyo has been chosen as the world’s best big city outside the United States for the third year in a row, the U.S. travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler said Tuesday.

Readers cast more than 420,000 votes for their favorite cities in the 2018 poll, the magazine said, with Japan’s ancient capital Kyoto climbing the ranking to second from third the previous year.

“Topping our list of world cities yet again, Tokyo continues to thrill with its contradictions: ultramodern, neon-lit skyscrapers and tranquil temples, unmatchable street style and centuries-old etiquette,” it said.

Turning to Kyoto, the magazine said city is “still one of the most well-preserved cities in Japan” but pointed to new attractions.

“Now the city’s leafy, machiya-lined streets are draws for their specialty crafts shops and chic concept stores,” it said, referring to traditional Kyoto townhouses.

Osaka ranked 12th. The magazine said Osaka is “one of the best food cities in all of Japan — must-eat regional specialities include takoyaki (battered, fried octopus balls) and okonomiyaki (grilled savory pancakes with a variety of additions).”

Melbourne, Australia, was third, followed by Vienna and Germany’s Hamburg. Other Asian cities that also made the list were Singapore at seventh and Seoul in 16th.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Akiko Ihara, a female flight deck crew member of the Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga, guides the landing of a SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck in the Indian Ocean off Indonesia Sept. 24. "Women all over the world are working in a wider number of areas and I think Japan needs to be a part of that," said Ihara. "We all work in different teams around the ship but we are all friends," Ihara added. "We do sometimes moan a little about our male colleagues."
Japan's women sailors serve on front line of gender equality
Women serving on Japan's biggest warship, the Kaga, are a tight-knit group on the front line of a push to transform the Japanese navy into a mixed-gender fighting force, where men outnumber them mo...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi hold a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Aung San Suu Kyi 'appreciates' Japan's concerns over Rohingya crisis, says investigation panel ha...
Visiting Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi told reporters Tuesday that she appreciates Japan's "straightforward" discussion on its concerns over Muslim refugees from the Southeast Asian country's Rak...
Peaches from Fukushima are sold at a market in the prefecture in July 2016.
Taiwan to vote on whether to maintain ban of some Japanese food products in referendum next month
Taiwan will hold a referendum during local elections next month on whether to maintain a ban on food products from five Japanese prefectures imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear dis...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler's poll chose Tokyo as the world's best big city outside the United States for the third year in a row. | GETTY IMAGES

, , , ,