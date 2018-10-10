Investigators want to know who left gator in Lake Michigan

Authorities don’t know who dumped a 4-foot-long reptile in Lake Michigan, but they now know what kind it is.

After initially believing the animal spotted Monday swimming near Waukegan, Illinois, by a startled kayaker was a caiman, officials now say it is actually an alligator.

Either way, it had no business paddling around the suburban Chicago shoreline and Waukegan spokesman David Motley said Tuesday that animal control officers are trying to determine who abandoned the alligator, which was found with its mouth taped shut.

Motley says the gator likely would have died within a few weeks if it hadn’t been rescued and brought to an animal control officer. He says the same thing happened in 2012 when someone left a live 14-foot python on the lakefront.