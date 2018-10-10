‘War’ on food waste can save money and boost profits, Israeli tech firm says
An open air dump is seen in April in the plain of Triel and Carrières at Carrières-sous-Poissy some 30 km northwest of Paris. | AFP-JIJI

‘War’ on food waste can save money and boost profits, Israeli tech firm says

Thomson Reuters Foundation

LONDON – Wasteless, an Israeli firm seeking to reduce food waste and save consumers money, won $2 million in funding on Tuesday, as more businesses seek to cut food losses amid rising global hunger.

The two-year-old firm sells software to supermarkets so that they can manage their stocks and reduce food prices as shelf life dwindles, reducing waste and boosting profits.

“We inspire customers to be better citizens of the world and to take part in the war against food waste, while at the same time enjoying better prices,” Ben Biron, one of the founders of Wasteless, said in a statement.

Food waste is increasingly viewed as unethical, as well as environmentally destructive, dumped in landfills where it rots, releasing greenhouse gases, while fuel, water and energy needed to grow, store and carry it is wasted.

A growing number of impact investors — who aim to bring social or environmental change as well as making a profit — are putting their money into businesses responding to political and consumer pressures to address climate change and waste.

Globally, one-third of all food produced — worth $1 trillion — is binned every year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, and researchers fear annual food waste could rise by a third to 2.1 billion tons by 2030.

World leaders pledged to halve food waste by then under the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations in 2015.

Wasteless said it will use the investment from Slingshot Ventures, a Dutch venture capital firm, to focus on West European food retailers.

In a trial with a Spanish food retailer earlier this year, Wasteless said its algorithm, which allows customers to choose between older or fresher food at different prices, cut food waste by a third and increased revenue by 6 percent.

Many experts say changing business practices and consumer behaviour, rather than giving away excess food, is key to reducing waste.

“There isn’t any more land or any more water. One of the things that has to happen is the food that is grown has to get eaten,” Oliver Wyncoll, a partner at Bridges Fund Management, a U.K.-based impact investor, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“In the next few years you will see an increasing level of investment in food waste. … The difficulty of the philanthropic charity type model is it’s not scalable unless you have a bottomless pit of donations.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An employee holds a cup with the Instagram logo at Facebook's corporate headquarters during a media event in Menlo Park, California, in 2013. Instagram on Tuesday added more weapons to battle cyberbullying, using artificial intelligence to scan photos for abusive content at the Facebook-owned service.
Instagram ramps up battle against cyberbullying, taps AI
Instagram on Tuesday added more weapons to battle cyberbullying, using artificial intelligence to scan photos for abusive content at the Facebook-owned service. The move comes after Facebook als...
The HSBC U.K. headquarters is seen at the Canary Wharf financial district of London on July 31. HSBC has agreed to pay $765 million to resolve allegations it passed on toxic mortgage securities to investors prior to the global financial crisis, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. Between 2005 and 2007, HSBC staff knowingly packaged low-grade loan pools with high rates of default into mortgage-backed securities, despite warnings from its internal risk management team and outside reviewers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado.
HSBC settles U.S. subprime mortgage claims for $765 million
British banking giant HSBC has agreed to pay $765 million to resolve allegations it passed on toxic mortgage securities to investors prior to the global financial crisis, federal prosecutors announ...
The Colstrip power plants 1,2,3 & 4 and the Westmoreland coal mines are seen in 2013 near Colstrip, Montana. Westmoreland Coal Co. of Englewood, Colorado, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday to deal with steep debt and declining world demand.
Westmoreland, one of oldest U.S. coal companies, files for bankruptcy
One of the oldest coal companies in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday to deal with more than $1.4 billion in debt amid declining demand for the fuel. Englewood, Colorado-based Wes...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An open air dump is seen in April in the plain of Triel and Carrières at Carrières-sous-Poissy some 30 km northwest of Paris. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,