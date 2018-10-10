Canada welcomes new citizens in ceremony 300 meters over Toronto
Six new Canadians pose while harnessed to the top of the CN Tower, before taking their oath of citizenship on the 'Edgewalk' 365 meters (1,668 feet) above Toronto Tuesday. | CN TOWER / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

Canada welcomes new citizens in ceremony 300 meters over Toronto

Reuters

TORONTO – Suspended more than a 1,000 feet (300 meters) above downtown Toronto, six new Canadians took the oath of citizenship on Tuesday from the edge of one of the world’s tallest structures.

Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen administered the oath to the new citizens, hailing from six different countries, as they were held in cables off a 116-story-high platform known as the EdgeWalk, on the side of the landmark CN Tower.

The tower, which soars 1,815 feet (553 meters), has hosted citizenship ceremonies before, but not one from such breathless heights, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada, which prides itself on the country’s multiculturalism, accepted more than 270,000 new immigrants in 2017.

“The sky is the limit with #Canadian citizenship,” tweeted the minister after the ceremony.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A "no swimming" flag flies as people look out at the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael closes in on Florida Tuesday in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 2 storm with winds over 100 mph on Tuesday as Florida's governor warned it could bring "total devastation" to parts of the state.
'Monstrous' Category 3 hurricane speeds toward Florida Panhandle, threatening 4-meter surge
A fast and furious Hurricane Michael sped toward the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday with 120 mph winds and a potential storm surge of 13 feet, giving tens of thousands of people precious little ti...
Then Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security Meng Hongwei delivers a campaign speech at the 85th session of the general assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), in Bali, Indonesia, i 2016. Chinese authorities say they are investigating the former president of Interpol for bribery and other crimes and indicate that political transgressions may have also landed him in trouble.
A chilling call to wife of Interpol boss who 'disappeared' in China prompted French police protec...
The call came at night and was chilling. "You listen, but you don't speak," the man on the other end said. "We've come in two work teams, two work teams just for you." In her first one-on-one...
This shows the Crest Inn Suites & Cottages outside Saratoga Springs, New York, Tuesday. The location is also the business address for Prestige Limousine, the service involved in Saturday's fatal crash in Schoharie, New York, that killed 20 people. The firm is owned by Shahed Hussain.
Driver's kin blame vehicle as finger pointing begins in search for cause of deadly NY limo crash
Lawyers for the family of a limousine driver who died along with 19 others in an upstate New York accident and the owner of the vehicle are clashing over the cause of the deadliest U.S. transport a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Six new Canadians pose while harnessed to the top of the CN Tower, before taking their oath of citizenship on the 'Edgewalk' 365 meters (1,668 feet) above Toronto Tuesday. | CN TOWER / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , ,