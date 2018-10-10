Polish leader honors WWII diplomat who tried to help Jews, died in poverty
Polish President Andrzej Duda lays down a wreath on a tombstone commemorating former Polish Consul to Switzerland Konstanty Rokicki, who was saving Jews during World War II, at the Friedenthal Cemetery in Lucerne, Switzerland, Tuesday. | REUTERS

Polish leader honors WWII diplomat who tried to help Jews, died in poverty

AP

WARSAW – Poland’s president and descendants of Holocaust survivors held a graveside ceremony Tuesday to honor a Polish diplomat in Switzerland who helped Jews escape Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II by issuing phony Latin American passports.

The ceremony took place at the Friedental cemetery in Lucerne, Switzerland, where Konstanty Rokicki was buried in 1958 in a simple grave after dying in poverty. A new gravestone was placed that describes his role in saving Jews.

Rokicki’s actions were a “brighter star in that night of black despair,” Duda told dozens of attendants.

Rokicki was vice-consul at Poland’s consulate in Bern, and worked to get Jews out of Poland with other Polish diplomats and Jewish activists Abraham Silberschein and Chaim Eiss.

During 1942-43, he bought and otherwise obtained blank passports from countries including Paraguay, Honduras and Haiti, and filled them in with names and photographs of Polish Jews, secretly delivered from Poland.

Historians believe that 330 people were known to have been saved thanks to such passports. The fate of another 430 has not been determined, while a further 387 were killed despite having the false documents.

On Tuesday, some relatives of those saved displayed the documents issued by Rokicki.

The ceremony was part of President Andrzej Duda’s state visit to Switzerland.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Louisiana teen flies for record as youngest solo round-the-world
A Louisiana teenager flew for 10½ hours through a sandstorm over Saudi Arabia, got stuck in the Philippines by typhoons, and set three youth aviation records. Flying entirely by instruments thro...
A "no swimming" flag flies as people look out at the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael closes in on Florida Tuesday in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 2 storm with winds over 100 mph on Tuesday as Florida's governor warned it could bring "total devastation" to parts of the state.
120,000 ordered to flee in face of fast-strengthening hurricane closing in on Florida Panhandle
At least 120,000 people along the Florida Panhandle were ordered to clear out on Tuesday as Hurricane Michael rapidly picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico and closed in with winds of 110 mph and a...
Image Not Available
Pentagon weapons systems vulnerable to cyberattacks but protective efforts slow-paced: report
Defense Department weapons programs are vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the Pentagon has been slow to protect the systems, which are increasingly reliant on computer networks and software, a federa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Polish President Andrzej Duda lays down a wreath on a tombstone commemorating former Polish Consul to Switzerland Konstanty Rokicki, who was saving Jews during World War II, at the Friedenthal Cemetery in Lucerne, Switzerland, Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,