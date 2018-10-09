/

Japan records another month of black ink with ¥1.84 trillion current account surplus

Kyodo

Japan logged a current account surplus of ¥1.84 trillion in August, marking the 50th straight month of black ink, government data showed Tuesday.

But the margin of surplus in the current account, one of the widest gauges of international trade, shrank 23.4 percent from a year earlier as goods trade registered a deficit for the second consecutive month on oil import surges, according to a preliminary report by the Finance Ministry.

The country had a goods trade deficit of ¥219.3 billion as energy imports such as crude oil and liquid natural gas soared, outpacing a rise in exports led by automobiles and manufacturing equipment for semiconductors.

Services trade came to a deficit of ¥6.1 billion, possibly hurt by the torrential rain that caused flash floods in western Japan in July.

Transport services by air and sea posted a deficit of ¥95.4 billion, while a steady rise in inbound tourists and the addition of their spending on cruise tours helped lift the travel surplus to ¥123 billion.

Meanwhile, primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, registered a surplus of ¥2.29 trillion, up 1.8 percent from a year earlier to reach a record high for August.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Aluminum ingot exports from India to Japan doubled in the first eight months of 2018 from a year ago, according to Japanese trade data.
India's aluminum producers increase sales to Japan amid industry shake-up
Indian aluminum producers including Hindalco Industries and Vedanta Ltd. are boosting sales to Japan as U.S. sanctions against Russia's Rusal and import tariffs shake up traditional supply routes. ...
The JTB Corp. travel agency demonstrates a double-screen teleconference machine that provides assistance in English at a JTB outlet in the Aeon Mall complex in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, on Oct. 2.
JTB and Panasonic offer teleconference help to Malaysian tourists seeking info on Japan
JTB Corp., Japan's leading travel agency, and global electronics giant Panasonic Corp. have teamed up to offer hands-on assistance in English via teleconferencing to Malaysians planning to travel t...
The International Monetary Fund has cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, citing escalating trade tensions propelled by the tariff war between the U.S. and China.
IMF raises Japan growth forecast, cuts global estimate due to trade tension
The International Monetary Fund forecast Monday that Japan's economy will grow 1.1 percent this year, up 0.1 percentage point from its estimate in July due to the uptick in growth and domestic dema...

, ,