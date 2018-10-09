Tokyo Stock Exchange suffers trading system glitch
The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) suffered a system glitch on Tuesday, preventing some brokerages from making trade orders.

Kyodo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it suffered a trading system glitch on Tuesday morning, with some brokerages unable to make orders through the bourse.

Trading began at 9 a.m. as usual after the TSE used backup lines linking it and securities firms, but major brokerages including Nomura Securities Co. and Daiwa Securities Co. were forced to stop accepting customer orders for some issues.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. said it temporarily halted handling buy orders from customers, while Nomura Securities said it resumed accepting customer orders in the afternoon.

Daiwa Securities said it was unable to execute some preorders and make corrections or cancellations.

Also affected by the system glitch, Mizuho Securities Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. suspended online orders.

An official at a major brokerage said, “We cannot deny the possibility that (the system failure) affected our customers through the loss of opportunity for equity transactions.”

The glitch was found in the system for accepting buy and sell orders of stocks, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts and convertible bonds.

The TSE detected the problem around 7:30 a.m. in one of four lines used for accepting orders from brokerages, the exchange said. The bourse told securities firms about 30 minutes later that it would open the market using the remaining three lines.

In 2005, the TSE temporarily suspended all stock trading due to a computer failure.

