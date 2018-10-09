‘Nope, definitely not aliens’: SpaceX satellite launch lights up California night sky, social media
In this photo taken Sunday and provided by Justin Borja, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is seen in the distance over the Golden Gate Bridge near Sausalito, California. When SpaceX launched a rocket carrying an Argentine Earth-observation satellite from California, both the night sky and social media lit up. People as far away as Phoenix and Sacramento posted photos of the rocket returning to its launch site on Sunday night in what was the first time SpaceX landed a first-stage booster back at its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base. | JUSTIN BORJA / VIA AP

‘Nope, definitely not aliens’: SpaceX satellite launch lights up California night sky, social media

AP

LOS ANGELES – When SpaceX launched a rocket carrying an Argentine Earth-observation satellite from California’s Central Coast, both the night sky and social media lit up.

People as far away as San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix and Reno, Nevada, posted photos of the Falcon 9 rocket’s launch and return on Sunday night. It was the first time SpaceX landed a first-stage booster back at its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles (210 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

The Air Force warned residents on the Central Coast that they might see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returned.

But many far beyond the region were taken by surprise when the launch illuminated the sky, wondering what the otherworldly looking sight was. Some speculated it was a comet or an alien aircraft.

“Something exploded in the sky west of Phoenix,” Laura Gadbery wrote on Twitter. “Anyone catch it or know what it was?”

Lloyd Lawrence, another user in Phoenix — about 490 miles (790 km) away from the launch site — said he was driving on Interstate 10 when he saw the launch and “couldn’t believe my eyes.”

“I wondered who was holding the gigantic flashlight in the sky,” he wrote.

Others in Reno, Nevada — about 340 miles away (550 km) — also saw the galactic wonder.

Jill Bergantz Carley wrote: “OK Twitter, what the heck is this #UFO #brightlight #plume-a-licious thing we just saw in the sky above #Reno — it radiated beams of light!”

Debi Hammond wrote: “Strangest thing I’ve ever seen in the sky. Anyone know what this is?”

Californians from Los Angeles to Sacramento — about 270 miles (435 km) from the launch site — also posted their confusion.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those trying to clear up the speculation, tweeting a photo of the launch and writing: “Nope, definitely not aliens.”

Those who knew they were watching a satellite launch posted videos they captured of the stunning spectacle, including one taken over the downtown Los Angeles skyline and a timelapse from Kern County.

The primary purpose of the SpaceX mission was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit, but SpaceX also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg.

SpaceX had previously flown first-stage rockets back to land after Florida launches but had not done so on the West Coast.

SpaceX also has successfully landed Falcon 9 first stages on so-called drone ships off the coasts of Florida and California, all as part of its effort to decrease the cost of space launches by reusing rockets rather than allowing them to fall into the ocean.

The satellite is the first of two for Argentina’s space agency, the Comision Nacional de Actividades Espaciales, and will work in conjunction with a constellation of Italian space agency satellites. Its acronym is short for Satelite Argentino de Observacion Con Microondas.

SAOCOM 1A carries a high-resolution instrument called a synthetic aperture radar that will be used for emergency management during disasters and for land monitoring. The second satellite will be SAOCOM 1B.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man walks after lighting candles next to a portrait of slain television reporter Viktoria Marinova after a vigil at the Liberty Monument in Ruse, Bulgaria, Monday. Bulgarian police are investigating the rape, beating and slaying of the female television reporter whose body was dumped near the Danube River after she reported on the possible misuse of European Union funds in Bulgaria.
Bulgaria under pressure after journalist's brutal murder
Corruption-plagued EU member Bulgaria was under pressure Monday to find the killer of a television journalist whose brutal murder at the weekend has shocked the country and sparked international co...
Staff members of jailed councilman Alberto Alban Salazar embrace outside the Bolivarian National Security Service (SEBIN) headquarters in Caracas Monday. Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Monday that Salazar, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a failed assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro, has died of suicide while jailed at SEBIN.
Caracas councilman held in alleged coup plot commits suicide in jail: officials
Officials in Venezuela say a jailed councilman arrested on suspicion of involvement in a failed assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro has died of suicide. The official claim is drawi...
A Syrian man visits an exhibition of hundreds of artifacts recovered from an area formerly held by insurgents, at the Opera House in Damascus Monday. The items on display are some of the roughly 20,000 that officials estimate have been recovered since the country's war began in 2011.
Syria displays artifacts retrieved from rebel-held areas and abroad
An exhibition in Syria's capital is showcasing hundreds of artifacts that officials say were retrieved from areas formerly held by rebels and from abroad, amid recent gains by the military. Thos...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo taken Sunday and provided by Justin Borja, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is seen in the distance over the Golden Gate Bridge near Sausalito, California. When SpaceX launched a rocket carrying an Argentine Earth-observation satellite from California, both the night sky and social media lit up. People as far away as Phoenix and Sacramento posted photos of the rocket returning to its launch site on Sunday night in what was the first time SpaceX landed a first-stage booster back at its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base. | JUSTIN BORJA / VIA AP

, , , ,