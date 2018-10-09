Jihadis pull heavy arms from parts of Syria buffer zone around Idlib: monitor
Fighters with the Free Syrian army eat in a cave where they live, on the outskirts of the northern town of Jisr al-Shughur, Syria, west of the city of Idlib in September. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency news agency said Mondaythat Syrian rebels have finished withdrawing all their heavy weapons from the front lines in the northwestern province of Idlib. The move was part of a deal reached between Russia and Turkey to demilitarize the front lines between Syrian government forces and the opposition in and around the province. Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria. | UGUR CAN / DHA / VIA AP

BEIRUT – Jihadi factions including Syria’s former al-Qaida branch have pulled heavy weapons from parts of a planned buffer zone in the country’s northwest put forward under a Turkey-Russia deal, a monitor said Monday.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham “and other less influential jihadist groups have withdrawn their heavy weapons from large areas of the demilitarized zone” ringing Idlib province, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

HTS has yet to comment on the reported withdrawal, which quietly began “two days ago,” according to Abdel Rahman.

“Until now, heavy weapons have been removed from northern Hama and eastern Idlib” located in the proposed zone, he said.

Last month’s agreement between regime ally Moscow and rebel-backer Turkey is to create a 15- to 20-km (9-12 mile) demilitarized area ringing the Idlib region — the country’s last insurgent bastion.

Under the deal, all rebels in the buffer zone must withdraw heavy arms by Wednesday, and radical groups must leave the area by Oct. 15.

The Idlib region includes most of the province of the same name, as well as adjacent parts of the Hama and Aleppo provinces.

On Monday, the National Liberation Front completed withdrawing heavy arms from the zone, according to Turkish state media.

The NLF pullout was confirmed to AFP by spokesman Naji Mustafa.

The NLF is the main Turkey-backed rebel alliance in the Idlib region, but jihadist heavyweight HTS and other hardliners hold a large part of the province and the proposed zone.

Led by former al-Qaida fighters, HTS has yet to announce its stance on the buffer zone deal.

